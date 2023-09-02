WWE Payback live stream 2023: How to watch online right now, start time, card

The name of the game is vengeance when you watch the WWE Payback 2023 live stream online. Summerslam may be the biggest party of the summer, but World Wrestling Entertainment has one more premium live event on Labor Day weekend to end the season with a bang. And John Cena is returning to the ring as host.

SummerSlam 2023 start time and date • Date: Today (Saturday, Sept. 2)

• Start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and Sunday 1 a.m. BST / 11 a.m. AEST

• Kickoff show time: One hour before

• Watch in the U.S.: Peacock

• Watch everywhere else: WWE Network

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

In the wake of one of the biggest shows of the year, many WWE Superstars are looking to get revenge for a variety of different reasons. Lucky for them, WWE Payback at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is the perfect place to settle their differences.

Whether it’s settling beef with a long-time rival, an attempt to squash the “flavor of the month,” or finally attaining or regaining elusive championship gold, there’s a lot to unpack on the card for this exciting event. However, there’s still one more “Smackdown” before the festivities kick off.

Plus, 16-time world champion Cena is set to return to the blue brand this week. While the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes continue to heat up in Hollywood where he’s been spending most of his time lately, the Doctor of Thuganomics returns to the ring for a short seven-week stint. But what are his intentions? Could he be looking for retribution after his loss to Austin Theory at Wrestlemania?

While we wait and see what the “Peacemaker” and Vacation Friends 2 star does next, here’s how you can tune in for WWE Payback.

How to watch WWE Payback from anywhere

While Peacock is available all across the U.S. and the WWE Network is still the standard around the world (though that's changing), Payback live streams can get a bit confusing. You might want to check out a VPN if you can't watch with the service you normally use.

International audiences will be pretty jealous of U.S. audiences, which will save cash by switching to Peacock (unless you get the no-ads tier at $9.99 per month).

The best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

ExpressVPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. The service performed reliably in our testing, and we found customer service responsive.

WWE Payback live streams in the U.S. are cheaper

WWE premium live events like Payback are exclusively streamed on Peacock in the United States. They are included in both the Premium and Premium Plus tiers of the streaming service.

However, even if you’re subscribed to the ad-free option, it won’t make a difference since commercials are still included in live WWE productions. Definitely go with the basic $5.99 package rather than the $11.99 one that doesn’t offer much more for wrestling fans.

In addition to the WWE live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

WWE Payback live streams in U.K.

Our friends in the United Kingdom will grab SummerSlam live streams on the WWE Network, for a higher price — closer to the $9.99 that Americans used to pay.

It's also available from BT Sport Box Office for £14.95.

Americans abroad, though, can use ExpressVPN to watch on Peacock (U.K. Peacock doesn't have WWE).

WWE Payback live streams in Australia

SummerSlam live streams begin at 11 a.m. AEDT on Sunday morning.

It's all on Binge, the new official home for WWE premium live events in Australia.

Binge has three tiers for its pricing, starting at $10 AUD per month:

Basic - $10 a month with 1 screen, SD

Standard - $16 a month with 2 screens, HD

Premium - $18 a month with 4 screens, HD

WWE Payback card and predictions

There are many shining stars in the WWE Universe, but The Miz is somebody who never appreciates being outshined. As fans have started to warm up to LA Knight, the A-Lister has taken issue with the charismatic up-and-coming talent. Miz has even taken things to another level by impersonating the Megastar and perpetuating the criticisms that Knight simply steals aspects of his act from the legends who came before him like The Rock and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin rather than paying homage to them. Now, the two competitors will face off in a grudge match at Payback. But with Knight coming off of a landmark victory at Summerslam in the Slim Jim Battle Royal, Miz has a lot of momentum to overcome if he wants to defeat the leader of the Yeah Movement.

Another grudge match on the card has been brewing since Wrestlemania 39. Trish Stratus cost Becky Lynch and Lita the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships and turned her back on her allies because she felt as though her contributions to the business as a WWE Hall of Famer were being overlooked. Now aligned with Zoey Stark, Stratus is out to get the gratitude that she feels she rightfully deserves for paving the way for “The Man” to be the trailblazer she has come to be. However, with both women left off of the Summerslam card, they each have a chip on their shoulder to show the world what they can do. Without a doubt, Lynch and Stratus can certainly deliver an amazing match. However, this time they’ll have to do it inside an unforgiving steel cage. Will this latest confrontation be the culmination of their months-long rivalry? Time will tell.

However, time can also be a cruel mistress. Over time, a wrestler will rack up injury after injury during their career. But if it’s not bad enough to sideline them for an extended period of time, then they will continue to work through it. That’s the case with Seth Freakin’ Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura knows this. “The King of Strong Style” has recently targeted “The Architect” and his aching back, which isn’t just from carrying WWE on his back for years as a workhorse talent. Rollins’ back has suffered much damage over the years and Nakamura hopes to exploit that fact and finally win a world title on the WWE’s main roster. Many feel that the Japanese sensation is long overdue for a run with a top-tier title, but we’ll see if he can successfully pry the World Championship away from a resilient “Monday Night Messiah.”

Here is the complete card for Payback 2023:

The Grayson Waller Effect with special guest Cody Rhodes

LA Knight vs. The Miz

US Championship Match: Rey Mysterio (c) vs. Austin Theory

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Steel City Street Fight: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. The Judgement Day (Finn Balor & Damien Priest)

Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Steel Cage Match: Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

