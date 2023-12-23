Wolves vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

In the EPL's first Christmas Eve fixture since 1995, Chelsea will be looking to keep their European push on track by beating Wolves away — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Wolves vs Chelsea live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Wolves vs Chelsea live stream takes place on Sunday, December 24.

► Time: 1 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 12 a.m. AEDT (Dec. 25)

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Blues secured their place in the semi-finals of the EFL Cup on Tuesday, as they seek their first domestic trophy since 2018. The EPL is the bread and butter for Chelsea, though, and they have work to do after an inconsistent start to the season. Mauricio Pochettino's men are 10th right now, six points adrift of the top seven.

It is hard to know which version of Chelsea is going to turn up for any given game. At their best they are capable of producing some free-flowing soccer. On other occasions they struggle to create chances and are undone by defensive lapses.

Wolves will be on hand to take advantage if the Blues leave gaps at the back. They have already done so against big teams this season, beating both Man City and Tottenham at Molineux. Gary O'Neil's side will press high up the pitch and look to force turnovers in advanced areas.

How to watch the Wolves vs Chelsea live stream wherever you are

The Wolves vs Chelsea live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Wolves vs Chelsea live stream in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the Wolves vs Chelsea live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40 per month and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA. New users often get a discount on their first month.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also in YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Wolves vs Chelsea live stream by using a VPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start from $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN. New users often get 50% off their first month.

Fubo has all of the major networks, including USA. Who needs cable, eh? New subscribers get a 7-day free trial so there's no need to pay up front. And if you're quick, you might also score an extra $20 off your first two months.

How to watch the Wolves vs Chelsea live stream in the U.K.

Sky Sports has the Wolves vs Chelsea live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £15/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.98 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Wolves vs Chelsea live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Wolves vs Chelsea live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Wolves vs Chelsea live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Soccer Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan, brining it down to CAN$18.33

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Wolves vs Chelsea live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Wolves vs Chelsea live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Wolves vs Chelsea live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Wolves vs Chelsea live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week / $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.