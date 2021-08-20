Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream marks Nuno Esprito Santo's first trip back to Molineux since he left the Wolves for North London. After last week's Premier League action, Spurs are riding high thanks to a 1-0 win over champions Manchester City through a goal by the excellent Son Heung-Min.

Wolves vs Tottenham live stream, date, time, channels The Wolves vs Tottenham live stream takes place on Sunday (August 22).

► Time 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on NBCSN via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Meanwhile, Wolves will have to make up for lost ground after their loss to Leicester City. The fans at Molineux should be in a frenzy as they welcome back striker Raul Jimenez, now that he's back on the field following a serious skull fracture last season. Nuno's presence should make the atmosphere even more electric and spur on the team against, er, Spurs.

On the other side, Tottenham are still likely to be without star Harry Kane amidst all the drama over his possible transfer to Manchester City. They have no shortage of scoring threats, though, with Son, Dele Alli and Lucas Moura all looking dangerous last week.

Will Spurs make it two out of two? You can find out what happens by watching a Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream — and we'll show you how to do that below. And don't forget to check out our full how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub for information on all 380 games this season.

How to watch the Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream wherever you are

The Wolves vs Tottenham live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBC, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream on the NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) and on the NBCSports.com website.

To access the action, you'll need to subscribe to one of two special passes. The Matchday Pass costs $39.99 and will show 140 live matches, while the more comprehensive Premier League Pass is $64.99. This will include all 380 matches on-demand, and totally ad-free. Plus, you get highlights and analysis packages, including some from Sky Sports in the U.K.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options, too. Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including NBCSN. Plus, right now Sling is offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10.

Fubo.TV is another option for live TV. Their Starter Plan costs $65 per month but gives you more than 117 channels, including NBCSN, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream on DAZN.

What's more, DAZN offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, with the service then costing $20 CAD per month thereafter, or $150 CAD for the year. DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream in the UK

Bad news for Brits — there's no Wolves vs Spurs live stream; only 200 games of the Premier League 21/22 season's 380 games are showing on Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime, and this match is not one of them.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Wolves vs Tottenham) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.