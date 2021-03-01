Monster Hunter Rise is one of the biggest Switch games of the year, and Nintendo is marking its launch with a brand new limited edition console and a custom pro controller.

Nintendo has gone a bit console crazy recently, with both a Switch Mario Red and Blue console and Switch Animal Crossing console releasing in the last 12 months. Both consoles have become quite hard to track down since their release, so we’re expecting a similar fate will befall the Nintendo Switch Monster Hunter Rise Edition as well.

However, Nintendo is going a step further this time and also releasing a limited edition Switch Pro Controller. Dubbed the Switch Pro Controller Monster Hunter Rise Edition, it’s the perfect accessory for your special edition Switch console.

Both the console and the controller are due for release on the same day as the game itself, March 26. We expect them both to become yet more gaming items that are extremely tricky to get your hands on post-launch unless you’re willing to brave the resellers market and pay well over the odds.

To help save you from having to pay more than the MSRP, we’ve put together this rundown of where you can buy the Nintendo Switch Monster Hunter Rise Edition as well as the Switch Pro Controller Monster Hunter Rise Edition.

Do note that the stock situation is likely to change at a moment’s notice, so we’ll keep this page updated as retailers sell out and restock. If however, you’re just after a regular Switch then have a look at our guide for where to buy the Nintendo Switch for help getting hold of a regular console.

Where to buy Nintendo Switch Monster Hunter Rise Edition

Nintendo Switch Monster Hunter Rise Edition: $369 @ GameStop

Gamestop has sold out of its initial allocation of the Nintendo Switch Monster Hunter Rise Edition, however, the gaming retailer could well restock in the weeks ahead. View Deal

Nintendo Switch Monster Hunter Rise Edition: $369 @ Best Buy

Best Buy isn't currently taking any more pre-orders of the Nintendo Switch Monster Hunter Rise Edition, but there is a possibility that the retailer has kept a few in reserve for the launch date. View Deal

Nintendo Switch Monster Hunter Rise Edition: $369 @ Target

Target has currently sold out of the Nintendo Switch Monster Hunter Rise Edition, however it does encourage customers to "check back on release date" so perhaps a sign that it will have additional stock in late March. View Deal

Where to buy Nintendo Switch Monster Hunter Rise Edition in the UK

Nintendo Switch Monster Hunter Rise Edition: £339 @ Amazon

Amazon UK is still taking pre-orders of the Nintendo Switch Monster Hunter Rise Edition. For £339 you'll get a limited edition Switch, plus the game itself and some DLC. Not a bad deal considering a regular Switch will often run you £300.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Monster Hunter Rise Edition: £339 @ GAME

The UK's biggest gaming retailer is still taking orders of the Nintendo Switch Monster Hunter Rise Edition. The limited edition console will set you back £339, but you're getting plenty in this bundle. View Deal

Where to buy Switch Pro Controller Monster Hunter Rise Edition Online

Switch Pro Controller Monster Hunter Rise Edition: $74 @ GameStop

GameStop is sold out of its allocation of the Switch Pro Controller Monster Hunter Rise Edition, but it's definitely worth keeping an eye on the listing as more stock may become available in the run-up to launch. View Deal

Switch Pro Controller Monster Hunter Rise Edition: $74 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has yet to start taking orders on the Switch Pro Controller Monster Hunter Rise Edition, it's currently listed as "coming soon" on the retailer's website. Worth keeping a tab on this one. View Deal

Switch Pro Controller Monster Hunter Rise Edition: $74 @ Target

The Switch Pro Controller Monster Hunter Rise Edition is currently sold out at Target but the listing does note to "check back on release date" so there may potentially be more stock coming.View Deal

Where to buy Switch Pro Controller Monster Hunter Rise Edition in the UK

Switch Pro Controller Monster Hunter Rise Edition: £69 @ Amazon

While it's sold out across the board in the US, on Amazon UK the Switch Pro Controller Monster Hunter Rise Edition is still available for pre-order. It'll be released on March 26. View Deal

Switch Pro Controller Monster Hunter Rise Edition: £69 @ GAME

GAME is still taking pre-orders of the Switch Pro Controller Monster Hunter Rise Edition. The controller will cost £69 and will arrive on the same day as the game, March 26. View Deal

What is the Nintendo Switch Monster Hunter Rise Edition

Releasing simultaneously with the Monster Hunter Rise game on Nintendo Switch, this limited edition Switch is a great pickup for fans of the series or those just looking for a Switch with some very cool custom artwork.

Every single component has been given a Monster Hunter-themed makeover. The Joy-Con controllers are the classic grey models but with custom graphics, including a few flecks of gold that really make them stand out.

The Switch console itself has been decked out with Monster Hunter artwork on the rear, and even the docking station has been given a fresh coat of paint in the form of a massive golden dragon, who’s apparently called Magnamalo.

For some bizarre reason, neither the Animal Crossing Switch nor the Super Mario Switch included a copy of the game they released alongside, but thankfully that’s not the case here as you do get a digital download code for Monster Hunter Rise included in the bundle.

Furthermore, you’ll also get a code for some deluxe DLC, which is a nice little extra to help make this bundle truly stand out among some of the more lackluster efforts we’ve seen from Nintendo in recent years.

The Switch Pro Controller Monster Hunter Rise Edition also comes sporting a decal of Magnamalo and is perfect for any Monster Hunter fans who already have a Switch so don’t need a whole new console.