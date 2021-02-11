Where to buy the Nintendo Switch Mario Red & Blue Edition

This week sees the release of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, and Nintendo is marking the launch of this latest deluxe Wii U port with a very special edition of the Nintendo Switch themed after the iconic plumber.

Due for release on February 12, the Nintendo Switch Mario Red & Blue Edition is almost guaranteed to sell out fast. After all, getting your hand on the regular version of the Switch is tricky at the best of times, a limited edition model is likely to be a collector’s item before the year is out.

So we’re rounding up exactly where you can get your hands on the Nintendo Switch Mario & Blue Edition. If the bright colors of this limited edition aren’t to your liking, check out our guide for where to buy the Nintendo Switch for help bagging a standard console.

Where to buy Nintendo Switch Mario Red & Blue Edition Online

Nintendo Switch Mario Red & Blue Edition: $299 @ Amazon

Nintendo Switch Mario Red & Blue Edition: $299 @ GameStop

Nintendo Switch Mario Red & Blue Edition: $299 @ Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Mario Red & Blue Edition: $299 @ Target

Nintendo Switch Mario Red & Blue Edition: $299 @ Nintendo

Where to buy Nintendo Switch Mario Red & Blue Edition in the UK

Nintendo Switch Mario Red & Blue Edition: £299 @ GAME

The UK's dedicated video gaming retailer is still taking pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch Mario Red & Blue Edition. While the price of £299.99 feels steep, considering it's £20 more than a standard Switch, the included Mario-themed case softens the blow.

Nintendo Switch Mario Red & Blue Edition: £299 @ Amazon

Nintendo Switch Mario Red & Blue Edition + Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury: £349 @ GAME

What is the Nintendo Switch Mario Red & Blue Edition

Released to commemorate the launch of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, the Nintendo Switch Mario Red & Blue Edition is pretty much exactly what it sounds like — a limited red and blue version of Nintendo’s extremely popular home console-handheld hybrid.

It’s definitely more red than blue, as both joy-con controllers, the dock, and the Switch console itself are all colored in a deep shade of red — however, the included controller grip and wrist straps make up the blue part of the equation.

The bundle also comes with a Mario-themed carrying case, which is perfect for when you want to take your switch out and about and helps give this package some extra value.

Unfortunately, the console doesn’t come with any Mario games, so if you want to play Super Mario 3D World + Bower’s Fury or any of the other great Mario titles on the Switch, such as Mario Odyssey or Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, you’ll have to pick them up separately.