Live

Best Amazon Prime Day TV deals LIVE: OLED TVs, QLED and more

Our editors are tracking today's best Early Access Prime Day TV deals

By Nick Pino
published
Amazon 75-inch Omni Series 4K Fire TV
(Image: © Amazon)

Amazon's October Prime Day deals event is live now, and the TV deals are looking really good. So far we've seen a decent discount on a number of OLED TVs from LG and Sony, as well as some great QLED TV deals on Samsung and Hisense TVs.

The biggest deal of the day will certainly the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 55-inch 4K Smart TV that's expected to be 80% off (opens in new tab) at some point today. Regularly that TV only costs $559, so at 80% off you'd be looking at just $114 for a 55-inch 4K smart TV.

Until that deal drops, however, there are plenty of amazing TV deals to look at.

At the helm of today's live blog is me, Nick Pino, Tom's Guide's Managing Editor of Entertainment, and thanks to a decade of experience covering TVs I can help you sort which deals are worth buying and which ones are worth skipping.

Prime Early Access TV deals — Quick links

Prime Early Access TV deals — Best deals right now

Refresh

Amazon Omni Series 55inch tv

(Image credit: amazon)

This is the Early Access deal everyone will be looking for today – it's a 55-inch 4K Fire TV for just $112. It's a door-buster and it's going to be gone in a few seconds. 

The deal hasn't gone live yet, but keep checking throughout the day. 

Why is the TV so hot? Well, not only is the price incredible, but it's got built-in Fire TV and Alexa support, and it's got decent specs. With solid HDR support, you'll be able to stream shows like House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings at their highest quality, and you won't break the bank at just $112. 

Amazon Omni Series 55" 4K TV: $559 $112 @ Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series

(Image credit: Amazon)

Looking to grab a fairly cheap 4K TV today? Amazon's 4-Series TVs are starting at $299. For a sub-$300 TV, this is a better deal than the Insignia models you're likely to see around the same price as it offers better specs and better performance. 

Like the Omni Series mentioned earlier, the 4-Series comes with built-in Fire TV and Alexa, and at 43 inches it shouldn't take up too much space on your entertainment center.

Amazon 43" 4-Series Fire TV: $369 $299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

LG C1 OLED TV with a Tom's Guide deal tag

(Image credit: LG)

For OLED-lovers, the LG C1 OLED is an incredible TV – and at $1,000 off its regular price, it's one of the best Early Access TV deals happening today. 

Why this OLED? The C1 is the epitome of a price-to-performance TV. It has a 120Hz refresh rate with several HDMI 2.1 ports to connect your consoles. It's got an amazing processor to upscale HD video to 4K. It has a great smart platform, excellent smart home compatibility with both Alexa and Google Assistant and, of course, unbeatable contrast. 

It's the TV everyone wanted last year, and now it's one sale at a $1,000 discount.

LG 65" C1 OLED 4K TV: was $2,499 now $1,499 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)