Best Amazon Prime Day TV deals LIVE: OLED TVs, QLED and more

Amazon's October Prime Day deals event is live now, and the TV deals are looking really good. So far we've seen a decent discount on a number of OLED TVs from LG and Sony, as well as some great QLED TV deals on Samsung and Hisense TVs.

The biggest deal of the day will certainly the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 55-inch 4K Smart TV that's expected to be 80% off (opens in new tab) at some point today. Regularly that TV only costs $559, so at 80% off you'd be looking at just $114 for a 55-inch 4K smart TV.

Until that deal drops, however, there are plenty of amazing TV deals to look at.

