Best Amazon Prime Day TV deals LIVE: OLED TVs, QLED and more
Our editors are tracking today's best Early Access Prime Day TV deals
Amazon's October Prime Day deals event is live now, and the TV deals are looking really good. So far we've seen a decent discount on a number of OLED TVs from LG and Sony, as well as some great QLED TV deals on Samsung and Hisense TVs.
The biggest deal of the day will certainly the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 55-inch 4K Smart TV that's expected to be 80% off (opens in new tab) at some point today. Regularly that TV only costs $559, so at 80% off you'd be looking at just $114 for a 55-inch 4K smart TV.
Until that deal drops, however, there are plenty of amazing TV deals to look at.
At the helm of today's live blog is me, Nick Pino, Tom's Guide's Managing Editor of Entertainment, and thanks to a decade of experience covering TVs I can help you sort which deals are worth buying and which ones are worth skipping.
Prime Early Access TV deals — Quick links
- Fire TVs: deals from $169 (opens in new tab)
- OLED 4K TVs: LG, Sony, Vizio from $996 (opens in new tab)
- QLED 4K TVs: deals from $427 (opens in new tab)
- Roku TVs: TCL, Hisense, and more from $148 (opens in new tab)
- Streaming media devices: deals from $19 (opens in new tab)
- Sound bars: deals from $39 (opens in new tab)
Prime Early Access TV deals — Best deals right now
- Amazon 43" Fire TV 4-Series: was $349 now $299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Sony 77" A80J 4K OLED TV: was $3,499 now $1,999 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Samsung The Frame (2020): was $479 now $397 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- 65" LG C1 OLED: was $2,499 now $1,496 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
This is the Early Access deal everyone will be looking for today – it's a 55-inch 4K Fire TV for just $112. It's a door-buster and it's going to be gone in a few seconds.
The deal hasn't gone live yet, but keep checking throughout the day.
Why is the TV so hot? Well, not only is the price incredible, but it's got built-in Fire TV and Alexa support, and it's got decent specs. With solid HDR support, you'll be able to stream shows like House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings at their highest quality, and you won't break the bank at just $112.
Amazon Omni Series 55" 4K TV:
$559 $112 @ Amazon
Looking to grab a fairly cheap 4K TV today? Amazon's 4-Series TVs are starting at $299. For a sub-$300 TV, this is a better deal than the Insignia models you're likely to see around the same price as it offers better specs and better performance.
Like the Omni Series mentioned earlier, the 4-Series comes with built-in Fire TV and Alexa, and at 43 inches it shouldn't take up too much space on your entertainment center.
Amazon 43" 4-Series Fire TV:
$369 $299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
For OLED-lovers, the LG C1 OLED is an incredible TV – and at $1,000 off its regular price, it's one of the best Early Access TV deals happening today.
Why this OLED? The C1 is the epitome of a price-to-performance TV. It has a 120Hz refresh rate with several HDMI 2.1 ports to connect your consoles. It's got an amazing processor to upscale HD video to 4K. It has a great smart platform, excellent smart home compatibility with both Alexa and Google Assistant and, of course, unbeatable contrast.
It's the TV everyone wanted last year, and now it's one sale at a $1,000 discount.
LG 65" C1 OLED 4K TV: was $2,499 now $1,499 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
