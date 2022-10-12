15 best October Prime Day deals that are Black Friday cheap

Amazon wants you to start your holiday shopping right now. To win you over, the e-comm giant has launched its first-ever October Prime Day with enough deals to make your head spin. I'm all for getting your holiday shopping done early, but I hate buyer's remorse. And I would hate for anyone to buy something now, only to find it significantly cheaper a few weeks from now when Black Friday deals officially start.

So below, I'm rounding up 15 deals I recommend buying now. I've been covering deals for more than a decade, and throughout those years I've learned how to cut through retailers' marketing spin and spot true money-saving deals. I've also been covering deals long enough to know when prices could drop further.

So here are the deals I think are safe to buy now and won't get cheaper on Black Friday.

These Prime Day deals won't be cheaper on Black Friday

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (256GB/M1): $999 $799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

There's no way the MacBook Air M1 will be cheaper on Black Friday than it is now. Here's why I say that. A few summers ago, Best Buy had this same machine on sale for $749. It was a deal for students only, and it sold out fast. No retailer — not even Amazon — price matched Best Buy at the time. Since then, the MBA has normally been on sale for $849 or $899. If you're hesitant to buy this previous-gen machine, don't be. As an Apple user, I can tell you that Apple gear tends to have a great staying power. It also tends to retain its value, so when the time does come to part with your machine, you can use it for credit at the Apple Store.

(opens in new tab) Keurig K-Mini Plus: $99 $49 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Keurig K-Mini is on sale for every major holiday. It's a great, compact machine that holds a spot in our list of the best Keurig coffee makers (opens in new tab). However, it's only been this cheap a few times in the past. This is a great and very safe buy right now.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd gen): $84 $34 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Amazon Echo Show 5 is one of those devices that goes on sale during every holiday. That said, it's never been this cheap. What makes this Prime Day deal even sweeter is that it comes with your choice of a free Amazon Smart Plug (opens in new tab) or free GE Smart Bulbs (opens in new tab). I don't see the Echo Show 5 (or either of these bundles) dropping below $34 on Black Friday.

(opens in new tab) Ring Video Doorbell Wired w/ Chime: $89 $69 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Ring's cheapest video doorbell is is on sale for just $39 (opens in new tab). That's an all-time price low for this compact device. Even better, the Ring Video Doorbell w/ Chime is on sale for $69. I don't think either of these will be cheaper on Black Friday. In fact, the bundle is on sale for the first time ever (it's usually not on sale during holidays). It features a 1080p camera and two-way talk. You'll want to pick up the chime because this doorbell doesn't work with existing chimes.

(opens in new tab) Acer 512 Chromebook: $199 $79 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Last Black Friday, the cheapest Chromebook sold for $87 at Walmart. It was near-impossible to find it in stock because it sold out rapidly. Amazon appears to have healthy stock of this Acer Chromebook, which is selling for a few bucks less at $79. Could we see a $69 or $59 Chromebook this November? Maaaaybe. But there's no way you'll find it in stock long enough to buy. This model packs a 12-inch display, Celeron N4020 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB eMMC.

(opens in new tab) KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer: $379 $259 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

KitchenAid deals are popular during major holidays, but I don't recall ever seeing one of their Artisan Mixers for under $259. By comparison, last November this same model dropped to $299, which at the time was unprecedented. What's extra rare about this deal is that the sale price is applicable on all models. (Usually, it's the least popular colors that get the biggest price cuts). So I recommend buying this now in the color you want, rather than waiting for Black Friday when the "less popular" colors may or may not be available at today's price.

(opens in new tab) Instant Solo Coffee Maker: $102 $55 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Single-serve coffee makers are hitting epic price lows today. Instant Pot's "Solo" machine is on sale for $55, which is its lowest price of all time. I get the gut feeling this machine might actually be a few bucks more expensive on Black Friday. The machine is compatible with K-Cup pods or your own ground coffee (with the included reusable pod).

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick 4K: $49 $24 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Unless Amazon starts giving out free Fire TV Sticks for Black Friday, I don't see this getting any cheaper than it is today. In fact, it's cheaper now than it was during the July Prime Day. It offers 4K resolution, HDR color palettes, and speedy navigation for just $24.

(opens in new tab) Roomba j7+: $799 $599 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Will we see cheaper robot vacuums this Black Friday? Absolutely! I think we'll likely see $99 robot vacs from the likes of Eufy or iLife. Will iRobot's top-of-the-line vacs drop below $599? Probably not. Last Black Friday, the j7+ sold for around $649, which makes today's deal an all-time price low. This vacuum is one of the smartest we've seen thanks to its advanced obstacle avoidance technology.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6a: $449 $329 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now that the Pixel 7 is here, you'd think it's fire sale season for the Pixel 6a. And to a certain extent, it is. But I don't foresee a $299 Pixel 6a deal this Black Friday. Today's price is a new price low and for Black Friday I think we'll see it on sale for $349 or $399, but bundled with a $50 Amazon gift card or something along those lines. If you don't care about the freebies and just want to pay the lowest price possible, this deal is for you. In our Pixel 6a review (opens in new tab), we called Google's phone the best sub-$500 phone on the market. It offers bright display and better performance than its closest Android rival, the Galaxy A53.

(opens in new tab) 10.9" iPad Air (64GB/2022): $599 $519 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

It's taken MONTHS for the 2022 iPad Air to hit this price. It's sold for $559 ($40 off) for most of the summer, but no retailer has ever offered it for $519 — nor do I see any retailer selling it for less this Black Friday. Instead, expect to see the 2020 model hit $479 or less at Amazon, Walmart, or Best Buy. This 2022 tablet is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other new features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage. The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support.

(opens in new tab) Ooni Fyra 12: $359 $279 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Fyra 12 rarely goes on sale. During the past few years, I only recall seeing it on sale during Black Friday 2021 and during this past Memorial Day. Both times it was on sale for $279. If it goes on sale again next month, I don't see it selling for less than $279. We rated it one of the best outdoor pizza ovens (opens in new tab) you can buy and its 22-pound weight makes it great for camping trips and the outdoors.

(opens in new tab) Asus Chromebook Flip C434 2-In-1: $504 $329 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Flip C434 is a great Chromebook with enough features to make it your everyday laptop. Because of that, it's rarely below $349. Currently priced at $329, I think it's unlikely it'll be any cheaper over the holidays. It features a 14-inch 1080p touchscreen, Core M3-8100Y CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage in a sleek, all-metal design.

(opens in new tab) LG A1 48" 4K OLED TV: $1,199 $646 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

I'm going out on a limb here. For months I've been talking about falling OLED prices. But I think $646 is as low as THIS model will go. (For what it's worth, this is the model that's seen the biggest price cuts). For Black Friday, I think retailers will get aggressive and starting offering more sub-$999 55-inch OLED TVs. They'll also focus on newer models, like the LG B2 55-inch OLED (2022), which is on sale for $976 (opens in new tab). I hope I'm wrong and this A1 OLED drops to $599, but that's just a pipe dream right now.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 8 (41mm/GPS): $399 $349 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

I need a new Apple Watch and as much as I'd love to think we'll see a cheaper Series 8 deal, the cold reality is I think this is as good as it'll get. Last year, the then recently-released Apple Watch 7 hit $379 (GPS/41mm) during the holidays. So I don't see the Series 8 getting cheaper than this. Instead, retailers may offer dirt cheap deals on the Apple Watch SE (2020), which I think will dip below $189 and become the "new' Apple Watch 3. As a reminder, in our Apple Watch 8 review (opens in new tab), we called it the best smartwatch hands down. The 45mm model is also on sale for $379 (opens in new tab) ($50 off).

