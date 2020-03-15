Watch Westworld season 3 online: Live stream, start time and date

It's almost time to consume more "violent delights" and watch Westworld season 3, as it debuts this Sunday night in the land of not-TV. Will Dolores' rebellion succeed, as she enters our world?

Except we're already asking if it's even "our" world. We'll hopefully learn more as the season begins, and an AI rebellion pits droid against droid.

Westworld season 3 release date, start time Parce Domine, the first episode of Westworld season 3, starts on Sunday (Mar. 15) at 9:00 p.m. Eastern on HBO.

Westworld season 3 looks to pit AI against AI, with the rebellious side of this not-so-civil war trying to convince humanity to enlist, as Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) is trying to convince Caleb (Aaron Paul) that he's more like the AI fighting for their independence than his human masters.

Here's everything you need to watch Westworld season 3 online live:

How to watch Westworld season 3 online anywhere on Earth with a VPN

Westworld season 3 is going in a lot of directions you can still watch with everyone else, live on HBO. With the right VPN, you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Where to watch Westworld season 3 online in the US

The Westworld S3 premiere is on via HBO Now , HBO’s standalone $14.99 per month streaming service , as well as HBO Go , a similar service that requires you to have a cable subscription. HBO is also available as an add-on to most popular live TV streaming services , such as Sling TV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. HBO is even available a la carte on Apple TV Channels.

The free 7-day HBO Now trial will last long enough for you to test the waters.

Where to watch Westworld season 3 in the UK

Those in the United Kingdom don't operate on a different schedule, and watch Westworld season 3 along with the rest of us, on March 16. It will broadcast on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.

Westworld season 3 trailer

The Westworld season 3 trailer is a whole lot of rockin fun:

