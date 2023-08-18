Tottenham vs Man Utd live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Tottenham vs Man Utd live stream is the highlight of the Premier League weekend. Spurs will be looking for their first win of the post-Harry Kane era — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN .

► Time: 5:30 p.m. BST / 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT / 3:30 a.m. AEDT (Aug. 20)

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere

Man Utd will be looking to make it six points from six at the start of the 23/24 Premier League season when they face Tottenham on Saturday.

Erik ten Hag's team got off to a winning start on Monday, as Raphael Varane's header gave them a 1-0 victory over Wolves. In truth, though, United were lucky. Wolves were the better team for large periods of the match, and they were denied what looked like an obvious penalty late on. Based on their first performance of the campaign, there is huge room for improvement at Old Trafford. Still, Ten Hag will be pleased that his side found a way to win even though they were well below their best.

One area that let United down last season was their away form, particularly against the stronger sides in the division. In visits to teams that finished in the top nine, United picked up a league-low one point. That is a terrible record for anyone, never mind a club with title ambitions. Sunday's trip to Tottenham gives United the chance to show they have made progress in that regard.

Spurs were held to a 2-2 draw by Brentford last time out. Not only was it their first Premier League game under new manager Ange Postecoglou, it was also their first without Harry Kane following the England captain's move to Bayern Munich. With that in mind, there were plenty of positives for Tottenham to take from the display, although concerns about their defensive solidity remain.

This is a season of transition for Spurs, who will have to adapt to life after Kane as well as to Postecoglou's methods. A victory over a fellow big-six side would be invaluable in terms of raising spirits and fostering an optimistic outlook. We are still early in the season but this is an important match for Tottenham.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Man Utd live stream wherever you are

The Tottenham vs Man Utd live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Man Utd live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Tottenham vs Man Utd live stream on NBC and NBCsports.com.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options, too. Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package starts from $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including NBC and NBCSN.

Best of all, right now Sling is offering 50% off the first month, making it a great way to watch all the Premier League action.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Man Utd live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the Tottenham vs Man Utd live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Man Utd live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Tottenham vs Man Utd live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with DAZN gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 40% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Man Utd live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Tottenham vs Man Utd live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Man Utd live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Tottenham vs Man Utd live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

