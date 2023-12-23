How to watch Night Court season 2 online — release date, TV channel, streaming service, holiday special

Life-altering changes are afoot for Night Court season 2, but before Judge Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) tackles them, the series kicks off with a heartwarming holiday special, The Night Court Before Christmas.

Night Court season 2 airs on NBC from Saturday, December 23, with episodes streaming on Peacock the next day. Americans abroad can watch Night Court season 2 from anywhere with a VPN.

Night Court season 2: release date, TV channel, streaming service ► U.S. premiere: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:35 p.m. ET / 5:35 p.m. PT / 1:35 a.m. GMT (Dec. 24) / 12:35 p.m. AEDT

• TV channel — NBC via Sling / Fubo

• US stream — Peacock

While Abby and Dan embark on a festive quest to discover the fate of a little girl's letter to Santa, poor Olivia (India de Beaufort) is terrorized by a witness who claims to be possessed by the spirit of Christmas – think Charles Dickens, rather than brandy.

Dan, meanwhile, has the judgeship in Louisiana to settle into, and at the time of writing it isn't clear if the Night Court veteran will feature much, if at all, in the upcoming season, though Marsha Warfield’s scene-stealing appearance as Roz Russell, the no-nonsense bailiff from the original show, has raised hopes that we haven't seen the back of him quite yet.

The move back down south was such a bombshell that it rather overshadowed the breakdown of Abby's engagement to Rand (Pete Holmes), though it certainly wouldn't have been lost on Neil (Kapil Talwalkar), who appears to have a soft spot for his boss.

Here's what you need to know to watch Night Court season 2 from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Night Court season 2 from anywhere

Just because NBC and Peacock aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch Night Court season 2 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Night Court season 2 in the U.S.

In the U.S., Night Court season 2 premieres with a holiday special on Saturday, December 23 at 8:35 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. However, following that new episodes will instead air at 8/7c on Tuesdays, starting January 2.

NBC is a local broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch NBC on a live TV service, like Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV and Fubo TV, two of the best cable TV alternatives.

How to watch Night Court season 2 on Peacock

All episodes of Night Court season 2 will be available to stream via Peacock the day after they air on NBC.

A subscription to Peacock is $5.99 a month for Premium membership, but the $11.99 Premium Plus plan gives you an ad-free experience.

How to watch Night Court season 2 in Canada

Night Court season 2 is being shown on CTV in Canada.

The holiday special airs at 8:35 p.m. ET/PT on Saturday, December 23, and after that new episodes will be on at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT each Tuesday, starting January 2.

Can you watch Night Court season 2 in the U.K. or Australia?

Unfortunately, as of yet Night Court hasn't ventured beyond North America. But seeing as it's been a big hit there, there's hope that it will eventually be available to watch in the U.K., Australia and beyond.

