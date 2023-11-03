Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The unbeaten Gunners make the long trip up to North in the Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN .

Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream takes place Saturday, Nov. 4.

► Time: 5:30 p.m. GMT / 1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT / 4:30 a.m. AEST (Nov. 5)

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Newcastle are currently unbeaten in six Premier League games, and while recent draws to West Ham and Wolves were a tad frustrating for the Magpies, the side are looking solid after a sluggish start to the season. A midweek victory over Man Utd in the Carabao Cup is further evidence that Newcastle have the quality to upset the established English football elite. However, injuries are starting to bite, Eddie Howe won’t be able to call upon several key players for this match including Alexander Isak, Sven Botman, Harvey Barnes and Jacob Murphy while new summer signing Sandro Tonali is just starting his 10-month suspension for breaking betting rules.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are enjoying a very impressive start to the still relatively fresh season. The Gunners are unbeaten after 10 games and are one of only two teams yet to lose an EPL game this season. A win over Man City and a resilient fightback against Chelsea displayed that this side have the credentials to once again challenge for the Premier League title, and this time they might just go all the way. St James’ Park is not an easy place to come as an away team, but Arsenal will look to last season’s comfortable 2-0 win as a blueprint for how to succeed in this match.

The Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream will be an intense match between two top-quality sides, it’s sure to be a highlight of the Premier League weekend so make sure you don’t miss it.

How to watch the Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream wherever you are

The Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream on NBC or via NBCSports.com (cable login required).

No cable? You can stream NBC via Sling TV. The Sling Blue package starts from $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including NBC and NBCSN.

If you're traveling outside of the U.S. but have a Sling TV subscription, you can watch the Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start from $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN.

How to watch the Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream in the U.K.

Sky Sports has the Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £15/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.98 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Soccer Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan, brining it down to CAN$18.33

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week / $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.