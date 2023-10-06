Luton Town vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch Premier League game

Tottenham will go top of the Premier League table if they defeat Luton Town in the first Premier League fixture of the weekend. Excited for the Luton Town vs Tottenham live stream to start? You can watch it live from anywhere with a VPN .

Luton Town vs Tottenham live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Luton Town vs Tottenham live stream takes place on Saturday (Oct. 7).

► Time: 12:30 p.m. BST / 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT / 9:30 p.m. AEST

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling TV

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

Spurs have enjoyed a magnificent start to the season under Ange Postecoglou. They head into the weekend just one point adrift of top spot having won five and drawn two of their seven matches to date. Tottenham are one of only two teams still unbeaten this term, along with arch-rivals Arsenal.

With no European football to contend with this season, Spurs are now genuine top-four contenders. They will fancy their chances of picking up all three points at Kenilworth Road.

Luton registered their first win of the Premier League campaign last weekend, beating Everton 2-1. But in a rearranged fixture on Tuesday, they suffered defeat by Burnley by the same scoreline. The Hatters therefore find themselves outside the relegation zone on goal difference alone ahead of matchweek eight.

Can Rob Edwards' side end Tottenham's unbeaten run? This promises to be an exciting duel, so make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams hub.

How to watch the Luton Town vs Tottenham live stream wherever you are

The Luton Town vs Tottenham live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

How to watch the Luton Town vs Tottenham live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the Luton Town vs Tottenham live stream on USA and on the NBC Sports website with a valid login. USA is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40 per month and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also in YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Luton Town vs Tottenham live stream by using a VPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start from $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN.

How to watch the Luton Town vs Tottenham live stream in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TNT Sports – the rebranded name of what was BT Sport last season – has the Luton Town vs Tottenham live stream in the U.K..

You can get it by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £29.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus - a combo subscription allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place.

But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Luton Town vs Tottenham live stream by using a VPN.

How to watch the Luton Town vs Tottenham live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Luton Town vs Tottenham live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Luton Town vs Tottenham live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Luton Town vs Tottenham live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Luton Town vs Tottenham live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Luton Town vs Tottenham live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using a VPN.