How to watch La Brea season 3 online: live stream the sci-fi drama from anywhere

Season 3 of David Appelbaum’s sci-fi drama series La Brea is roaring into view. The final chapter promises to resolve the mysteries around the primeval world of 10,000 B.C. – provided the Harris family can outsmart a rampaging T.Rex.

You can watch La Brea season 3 now with our guide below. But, if you’re currently out of the country, you can stream it from anywhere with a VPN.

Stream La Brea season 3 online: release date, time, streaming options ► Release date — Season 3 premieres on Tuesday, January 9, from 9 p.m. ET / PT, with new episodes airing weekly.

U.S. — NBC on Sling Blue, via Fubo, or stream next day on Peacock.

Described as Lost meets Jurassic Park, La Brea began with half-of L.A. falling into a sinkhole that transported the survivors to a primeval world full of deadly saber tooth tigers and dire wolves.

It quickly became a hit, with its inaugural season watched by over 45 million viewers and receiving multiple nominations for the People’s Choice Award for best science-fiction show.

The show’s known for hurling its characters into different time periods – Seattle 1988, the future of 2076 – and now Gavin (Eoin Macken), Josh and Izzy (Zyra Gorecki and Jack Martin) must track down Eve (Natalie Zea) in a Cretaceous era teeming with dinos.

Also starring Nicholas Gonzalez (The Good Doctor), Josh McKenzie (My Life is Murder), Chiké Okonkwo (Banshee, Burning Sands), and Rohan Mirchandaney, as anxiety-ridden stoner Scott, the final season of La Brea is not to be missed.

Below, our guide will explain how to watch La Brea season 3 online now – from anywhere in the world.

We've tested plenty of the best VPN services

Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service.

Watch La Brea S3 online in the U.S.

All new episodes of La Brea will air on NBC starting Tuesday, January 9, at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. Season 3 will wrap up the series with just 6 episodes, which will broadcast weekly at the same time up until the finale on February 13.

NBC is available with many cable packages, and can be added if yours doesn't already have it. If you've cut the cord, though, you can find NBC on two of the best streaming services: Fubo and Sling TV.

Fubo's regular Pro plan includes NBC in addition to over a hundred channels. Then there’s the budget-friendly Sling TV, which provides NBC as part of its Sling Blue package, which is normally $45 per month. Alternatively, watch new episodes on-demand a day later with a subscription to Peacock.

After airing on NBC, new episodes of La Brea season 3 will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

A subscription to Peacock is $5.99 a month for Peacock Premium membership, but the $11.99 Peacock Premium Plus offers a live NBC stream provides an ad-free experience.

How to watch La Brea S3 around the world

How to watch La Brea season 3 online in Canada

Canadian TV viewers will find new La Brea season 3 episodes on CTV2, beginning from January 9, at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT. You could also watch episodes live online through the CTV.ca website, so long as have your cable provider details available to enter.

Currently traveling? You can use a VPN to overcome regional restrictions and connect to your usual streaming services from anywhere.

How to watch La Brea online in the U.K.

Unfortunately, there’s usually a wait of a few months before new episodes of La Brea land in the U.K. When they do arrive, however, you’ll be able to watch them with a subscription to Paramount Plus, where seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now.

If you decide to give Paramount Plus a whirl, new members are entitled to a 7-day free trial before paying a thing. Afterwards, a monthly subscription is £6.99, or you could choose to pay £69.90 and save over 15% with an annual membership.

Currently out of the country? A VPN will let you to watch all your favorite shows and movies from anywhere.

Can I watch La Brea season 3 online in Australia?

There’s been no release date announced for La Brea season 3 Down Under. There’s usually a few months wait between the debut of new episodes on NBC and their broadcast on Australia's Nine Network.

However, if you’re looking to catch up on earlier installments of the sci-fi mystery drama, 9Now currently has all prior seasons of La Brea available to stream and absolutely free.

Finally, remember: if you're traveling and geo-blocking won't let you connect to the streaming platforms you use back home, a VPN will allow you to watch La Brea season 3 online, no matter where you are.

La Brea season 3 cast:

Natalie Zea as Eve Harris

Eoin Macken as Gavin Harris

Chiké Okonkwo as Ty Coleman

Zyra Gorecki as Izzy Harris

Jack Martin as Josh Harris

Veronica St. Clair as Riley Velez

Rohan Mirchandaney as Scott Israni

Lily Santiago as Veronica Castillo

Jon Seda as Dr. Sam Velez

Josh McKenzie as Lucas Hayes

Nicholas Gonzalez as Levi Delgado

Tonantzin Carmelo as Paara

Michelle Vergara Moore as Ella Jones

Asmara Feik as Petra

La Brea season 3 episode schedule:

La Brea season 3 episode 1 – Tuesday, Jan. 9

La Brea season 3 episode 2 – Tuesday, Jan. 16

La Brea season 3 episode 3 – Tuesday, Jan. 23

La Brea season 3 episode 4 – Tuesday, Jan. 30

La Brea season 3 episode 5 – Tuesday, Feb. 6

La Brea season 3 episode 6 – Tuesday, Feb. 13

La Brea season 3 trailer

Before you check out how to watch La Brea season 3 online, take a look at the trailer below:

