India vs Australia live stream — how to watch Cricket World Cup final online

India have been in a league of their own at this year's World Cup, but the only team they ran into serious trouble against now stand between them and glory in Sunday's final. As five-time ODI world champions, Australia just have a knack for winning this trophy, and they enter the 2023 Cricket World Cup final battle-hardened. Read on and we'll show you how to watch India vs Australia live streams from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

India vs Australia live streams: TV schedule, dates The India vs Australia live stream takes place on Sunday Nov. 19.

► Time: 8:30 a.m. GMT / 3:30 a.m. ET / 0:30 a.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. AEDT

• FREE — 9Now in Australia

• FREE — My5 in the U.K.

• USA — ESPN Plus | Willow TV (via Sling)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer were removed for ducks when India and Australia met in their opening clash, which feels like a distant memory following game after game of utterly devastating batsmanship. Was it a one-off, opening night nerves, or do Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc have an edge on the Indian top order?

Though he doesn't get the same adulation as Virat Kohli, KL Rahul was instrumental in digging India out of that particular hole. And while Mohammed Shami has been so destructive with the ball that he's even managed to eclipse Jasprit Bumrah, it was the spin of Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav that tore through the Aussie order.

Both teams have played – and won – at Narendra Modi Stadium before, but Australia's victory wasn't soundtracked by 132,000 India fans. The stage is set for the hosts' coronation, though sporting law dictates that the only unbeaten team in the competition should brace themselves for a late twist.

Ready for a gripping final showdown? Here's where to watch India vs Australia live streams and how to watch ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 from anywhere.

How to watch India vs Australia live streams for free

The 2023 Cricket World Cup final will stream for FREE on 9Now in Australia, and on My5 in the U.K..

It's good news for fans in India, too – the 2023 World Cup final will be streamed live and for FREE via the Hotstar mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

In Pakistan, the India vs Australia final will almost certainly be available to watch for FREE on PTV Sports.

Traveling outside India, Pakistan or Australia? No problem – use our favorite cricket VPN to unblock your usual stream from overseas. Details below.

How to watch India vs Australia cricket live streams from anywhere

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

VPNs are totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices, and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Safety, speed, and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Australian service, such as 9Now, you'd select 'Australia' from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action and watch the India vs Australia live stream.

India vs Australia live streams by country

How to watch India vs Australia live streams in the U.S.

Cricket fans in the U.S. can watch the India vs Australia live stream on the Willow TV cable channel and on ESPN Plus.

You can take out an ESPN Plus subscription for $10.99 a month or $109.99 per year.

ESPN Plus won't unlock all regular ESPN content, but it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service).

You can watch India vs Australia live with simultaneous streaming on three devices, as well as enjoying highlights and catch-up tv, with a Sling subscription available for $10 a month.

ESPN Plus costs $10.99 per month for the basic package, but you can save over 15% by signing up for a year for $109.99. That brings access to more cricket, plus boxing, the NFL, MLB, NHL, PGA Tour golf, soccer, major tennis and even the UFC if you're happy to add the occasional PPV fee.

Maybe the best deal on Sling TV is for cricket fans. Pick up a $10 per month subscription to Willow TV through Sling as part of the Desi TV deal. No need to sign up to the Blue or Orange bundles. No long contracts either.

If you already use a streaming service but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch India vs Australia live streams by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN. And if, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money-back guarantee with ExpressVPN.

How to watch India vs Australia live streams in Canada

Cricket fans in Canada can sign up to Willow TV for $7.99 CAD/month for India vs Australia live streams. A subscription will also provide access to Major League Cricket, GT20 Canada, Big Bash League, Indian Premier League (IPL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL).

You can get Willow TV as part of your regular cable TV package or you can get it as a standalone streamed service on IOS, Android, Windows, Apple TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Xbox On, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Google TV.

Not at home right now? Use ExpressVPN or another VPN service to access the live stream from anywhere.

How to watch India vs Australia live streams in the U.K.

Cricket fans in the U.K. can watch India vs Australia for free on Channel 5 and its My5 streaming service. The Cricket World Cup final is also being shown on Sky Sports, which offers access to plenty more live action besides the cricket, such as the NFL and EPL soccer. If you want to sign up, you can check out the best Sky TV deals and packages. Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now. If you're outside the UK and want to tune in, it's simple to do with a handy tool – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch Australia vs India live streams in Australia

Aussies can watch Australia vs India for free on Channel 9 and its 9Now streaming service.

The Cricket World Cup final is also being shown on the Fox Sports channels, which has the rights to an extensive array of top-tier live sports. If you don't get the channels through Foxtel, you can try Kayo Sports.

Kayo offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand. Prices start at $25.

Aussies who aren't in the country right now can sign up for a VPN such as ExpressVPN to watch the action as if they were back home.

How to watch India vs Australia live stream in India

The 2023 Cricket World Cup final is being live streamed for free via the Hotstar mobile app (iOS and Android) in India.

However, if you want to tune in on a larger screen, you'll need to pay for a Disney Star subscription. Matches will be shown live on a range of Star Sports channels.

Ready to cut the cord? Expect to pay around Rs 1,499 per month for Disney Star's all-access content plan.

If you already subscribe to one of those services but are outside of India right now, you can simply choose one of the best VPN services such as ExpressVPN to follow the World Cup live stream wherever you are are.