India vs Afghanistan live stream: how to watch Cricket World Cup game online

The margins between defeat and victory can be fine, and no teams have embodied that notion quite like Afghanistan and India, who meet at an extremely lively Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday. Read on and we'll show you how to watch the match live from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

Whereas individual moments were the undoing of Afghanistan in their opener, which they lost by six wickets to Bangladesh, they were precisely what saved India from an opening game defeat to Australia.

Thanks to the heroics of Ravindra Jadeja with the ball, and Virat Kohli and KL Rahul with the bat, the tournament hosts managed to beat the Aussies by the same margin. It was anything but comfortable, as three of their top four were dismissed for ducks.

With Afghanistan's losing run at Cricket World Cups now standing at 13 matches, the local fans will be hoping for an easier time of things in Delhi, especially with net run rate already in the forefront of everybody's minds. However, the Afghanis have shown moments of promise, and were it not for a pair of glaring missed catches Rashid Khan's men might be level-pegging with their opponents.

The day/night match starts at 4.30 a.m. ET (2 p.m. IST). Here's everything you need to get India vs Afghanistan live streams and watch ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 from anywhere.

How to watch India vs Afghanistan live streams for free

Good news for fans in India: every game of the 2023 World Cup will be streamed live and for FREE via the Hotstar mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

Meanwhile, in Pakistan, games will be shown for FREE on PTV Sports.

Traveling outside India or Pakistan? No problem – use our favorite cricket VPN to unblock your usual stream from overseas. Details below.

How to watch India vs Afghanistan cricket live streams from anywhere

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view an Indian service, such as Hotstar, you'd select India from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action and watch the India vs Afghanistan live stream.

India vs Afghanistan live streams by country

How to watch India vs Afghanistan live streams in the U.S.

Cricket fans in the U.S. can watch India vs Afghanistan on the Willow TV cable channel. Every match is also available to stream even without cable.

ESPN Plus has the rights to stream all 48 matches. You can take out an ESPN Plus subscription for $9.99 a month or $99.99 per year.

ESPN Plus won't unlock all regular ESPN content, but it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service).

You can watch India vs Afghanistan live with simultaneous streaming on three devices, as well as enjoying highlights and catch-up TV, with a Sling TV subscription which costs $10 a month.

If you already use a streaming service but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch India vs Afghanistan live streams by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN. And if, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money-back guarantee with ExpressVPN.

How to watch India vs Afghanistan live streams in Canada

Cricket fans in Canada can subscribe to Willow TV at $7.99 CAD/month. Viewers can watch India vs Afghanistan plus Major League Cricket, GT20 Canada, Big Bash League, Indian Premier League (IPL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) too.

You can get Willow TV as part of your regular cable TV package or you can get it as a standalone streamed service on IOS, Android, Windows, Apple TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Xbox On, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Google TV.

Not at home right now? Use ExpressVPN or another VPN service to access the live stream from anywhere.

How to watch India vs Afghanistan live streams in the U.K.

Cricket fans in the U.K. can watch India vs Afghanistan live on Sky Sports. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out the best Sky TV deals and packages. Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now. If you're outside the UK and want to tune in, it's simple to do with a handy tool – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch India vs Afghanistan live streams in Australia

Aussies can watch India vs Afghanistan on Fox Sports channels. If you don't have those through Foxtel, you can try Kayo Sports.

Kayo offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand. Prices start at $25.

Aussies who aren't in the country right now can sign up for a VPN such as ExpressVPN to watch the action as if they were back home.

It's also worth noting that free-to-air Channel 9 and its the 9Now streaming service have the rights to 18 games, including all Australia fixtures, both semis and the final.

How to watch India vs Afghanistan live stream in India

India vs Afghanistan, along with every game of the 2023 World Cup, is being live streamed for free via the Hotstar mobile app (iOS and Android) in India.

However, if you want to tune in on a larger screen, you'll need to pay for a Disney Star subscription. India vs Afghanistan will be also shown live on Star Sports 1.

Ready to cut the cord? Expect to pay around Rs 1,499 per month for Disney Star's all-access content plan.

If you already subscribe to one of those services but are outside of India right now, you can simply choose one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN to follow the World Cup live stream wherever you are are.