Fulham vs Brentford live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Fulham vs Brentford live stream is one of five matches taking place in the Premier League on Saturday. Fulham are looking to make it two wins from two — and you can watch Fulham vs Brentford live from anywhere with a VPN .

Fulham vs Brentford live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Fulham vs Brentford live stream takes place Saturday (Aug. 19).

► Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 1 a.m. AEDT (Aug. 20)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

Fulham and Brentford will contest the first west London derby of the 23/24 Premier League season this weekend.

Fulham kick-started the new campaign with a 1-0 victory over Everton last weekend. In some ways Marco Silva's side were fortunate to depart Goodison Park with all three points. Everton created numerous golden chances but were extremely wasteful in front of goal, while the Cottagers relied heavily on their goalkeeper Bernd Leno. When the ball finally entered the net, it was courtesy of Fulham forward Bobby Decordova-Reid.

Silva's team did brilliantly last season. Widely tipped to finish in the bottom three following their promotion for the Championship, Fulham instead secured a top-10 berth. That was quite the achievement, especially as they did not spend a huge amount of money in the transfer window. Silva's side were more than the sum of their parts and that allowed them to outperform expectations. Whether they can continue to progress this term remains to be seen.

Brentford also finished in the top half of the table in 22/23. But the loss of Ivan Toney to suspension until January means the Bees will have to make do without their talisman in the first half of this season. In fairness, Thomas Frank's team performed pretty well without Toney last weekend, holding Tottenham to a 2-2 draw. Brentford are one of the best run clubs in the Premier League and they should find a way to cope without their star man.

Both games between these two teams were entertaining last season, with 3-2 victories for the home side on both occasions. Fulham will have the advantage of playing in front of their own fans on this occasion, but there is not much between these teams and we could be in store for a close match.

How to watch the Fulham vs Brentford live stream wherever you are

How to watch the Fulham vs Brentford live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Fulham vs Brentford live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads.).

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Fulham vs Brentford live stream in the UK

Unfortunately, there will be no Fulham vs Brentford live stream in the U.K. That's because the match has not been picked to be shown on TV.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 23/24 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video will broadcast 20 matches including the Boxing Day schedule.

How to watch the live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Fulham vs Brentford live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with DAZN gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 40% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

How to watch the Fulham vs Brentford live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Fulham vs Brentford live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

How to watch the Fulham vs Brentford live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Fulham vs Brentford live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

