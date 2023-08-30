England vs New Zealand T20 live stream: How to watch 1st match from Durham

Chester-Le-Street in Durham hosts the first game in the four-match T20 series between England and New Zealand. The remaining matches take place this Friday, Sunday and Tuesday in Manchester, Birmingham and Nottingham respectively. All bar Sunday's match are evening games.

Read on and we'll show you where to watch an England vs New Zealand T20 live stream from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

England and New Zealand face each other in a T20 series for the first time since the 2019-20 season, when the two teams played a five-match series won by England 3-2. They have only met in four bilateral multi-match series, and all four have been won by the away team.

England have lost three of their last four T20 series: last summer’s against India and South Africa, and their most recent defeat this winter, against Bangladesh, where they went down 3-0. But England are the current T20 World Cup champions.

Four of the XI who won that final against Pakistan — Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes and Chris Jordan — are not in the 15-man squad for this series. Uncapped trio Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse and Josh Tongue have been called up. All are pace bowlers. The quickest, Atkinson, who is capable of bowling at over 90mph, has also been selected in England’s 50-over squad for the world cup in India in October.

New Zealand have also been casting their selectorial net far and wide. Twenty-two different players have been called up for this series and/or the one in UAE earlier this month, what with a number involved in the Hundred a the same time. Since the T20 World Cup, New Zealand have played five T20 series, with a record of won two, lost two and drawn one.

Here's how to watch every ball of the England vs New Zealand 1st T20 live stream at Durham online.

England vs New Zealand T20 free live stream

Cricket fans in New Zealand can watch the 1st T20I from Durham for FREE on TVNZ Plus.

But what if you're based in New Zealand but aren't at home to catch England vs New Zealand T20 live stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

England vs New Zealand T20 live streams around the world

It's only natural that you might want to watch a free England vs New Zealand T20 live stream from your home country, but what if you're travelling overseas when the cricket is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN. It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home.

How to watch England vs New Zealand 1st T20 live streams in the US

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is showing the England vs New Zealand T20 series in full in the US and Canada, with each game scheduled to start at 1pm ET / 10am PT. Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Not got cable? No worries, as Willow TV is also accessible via OTT provider Sling TV across a range of devices. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $5 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.

How to watch England vs New Zealand 1st T20 live streams in New Zealand

TVNZ is showing the England vs New Zealand T20 series for free in New Zealand, with play in the 1st T20 set to get underway at 5am NZST on Thursday August 31. That means you can live stream England vs New Zealand for free on TVNZ Plus, which is also completely free to use.

How to watch England vs New Zealand T20 live stream in the UK

The 2023 England vs New Zealand T20 series is being shown on Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel in the UK. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch England vs New Zealand T20 live streams in Australia

Cricket fans in Australia can watch the England vs New Zealand live stream on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports. Kayo is a subscription service but if you're interested in subscribing, Kayo offers new users a 7-day free trial for both its Basic and Premium plans. The Kayo One package costs $25 per month thereafter, and Kayo Basic is $30. The $35 per month Premium Kayo plan gives you all the same things as the normal plan, but it offers three concurrent streams. The Basic plan gives you two streams at the same time. Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN, such as ExpressVPN, to watch England vs New Zealand as if you were back home.

How to watch England vs New Zealand 1st T20 2023 live streams in India

In India, Sony Sports Network has the rights to broadcast the England vs New Zealand T20 series, with play set to begin at 11.30pm IST for the first T20. If you'd prefer to watch on an app or website, Sony Liv will be streaming the action. You'll need a premium subscription to watch the England vs New Zealand series live, which costs Rs 999 for a year, Rs 699 for six months, or Rs 299 per month. There's also a mobile-only plan that costs Rs 599 per year. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home cricket coverage can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

England T20 squad for series vs New Zealand

Jos Buttler (captain)

Rehan Ahmed

Moeen Ali

Gus Atkinson

Jonny Bairstow

Harry Brook

Brydon Carse

Sam Curran

Ben Duckett

Will Jacks

Liam Livingstone

Dawid Malan

Adil Rashid

Josh Tongue

Luke Wood

New Zealand T20 squad for series vs England

Tim Southee (captain)

Finn Allen

Mark Chapman

Devon Conway

Lockie Ferguson

Matt Henry

Kyle Jamieson

Cole McConchie

Adam Milne

Daryl Mitchell

Glenn Phillips

Rachin Ravindra

Mitchell Santner

Tim Seifert

Ish Sodhi

