How to watch England vs India 3rd Test 2025: Live stream online from anywhere

Shubman Gill's side head to Lord’s for the England vs India Third Test in buoyant mood, fresh from their victory in the previous test and with the world’s top-ranked bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, returning to their side.

You can watch England vs India live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

England vs India 3rd Test live streams: TV schedule, dates ► Dates: Thursday, July 10 to Monday, July 14.

► Daily start times: 11 a.m. BST / 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT / 8 p.m. AEST / 3.30 p.m. IST

► U.S. — Willow TV via Sling TV

► U.K. — Sky Sports

► AUS — Kayo Sports (free trial)

► Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Bumrah will join Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep and in a pace bowling attack that has so far outbowled England’s seamers. The latter of the trio picking up a 10-wicket haul at Edgbaston.

Both sides are anticipating a Lord’s pitch with more life in it than the ones at Headingley and Edgbaston and England will hope the exciting reintroduction of Jofra Archer can provide more penetration. Chris Woakes could also be a name to keep an eye on with the all-rounder having an exceptional record at the Home of Cricket.

Their focus will be primarily on India’s captain Shubman Gill, who has been setting batting records left, right and centre this series. His vice captain, Rishabh Pant, has also provided much entertainment at the crease in throwing the bat, both figuratively and literally.

This engrossing series resumes at 1-1 at Lord's on Thursday. Read on and we'll show you how to watch the England vs India 3rd Test online from anywhere in the world, and potentially for free.

Can you watch India vs England for free?

Countries that don't have an ECB broadcast partner are in luck as they can stream the 3rd test between England and India for FREE. From Armenia to Switzerland all five days will be streamed at no cost. You can sign into ICC TV via Google, Facebook or Apple accounts or alternatively your e-mail.

How to watch England vs India 3rd Test from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cricket on your usual subscription?

How to watch England vs India 3rd Test in the U.S.

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is showing England vs India 3rd Test live streams in the U.S. Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more, or as a standalone service.

Alternatively, you can get the England vs India test series through Sling TV. More on that below:

Sling TV is one of the most affordable OTT services out there, and it has an unbeatable deal for cricket fans. The Desi Binge Plus and Dakshin Flex plans get you a Willow TV subscription from just $10/month, with no need to sign up to the Blue or Orange bundles first. No long contracts either. Willow TV is where you'll find the lion's share of all the cricket live streams in the U.S. which means a Sling TV sub has everything more or less covered on its own. Result.

How to watch England vs India 3rd Test in Canada

In the Great White North, the 3rd test between England and India will be shown on Willow just like south of the border.

Make sure to check your cable provider to see if it's available, or subscribe to the service's own streaming platform for CA$9.99/month or CA$79.99/year.

Outside Canada right now? Try using a VPN to unlock your home subscription services – we recommend NordVPN.

How to watch England vs India 3rd Test online in U.K.

Sky Sports as ever is showing the full five days of the 3rd test between England and India. If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

Alternatively you can subscribe to a more flexible Now Sports Membership. Day passes cost £14.99, but to catch the full five days you will need a monthly membership coming in at £29.99 right now!

Buy a monthly membership now and you will also be able to keep up with the Vitality T20 Blast and the England vs India Women's series.

Those looking to access Sky Go or Now from outside the U.K. will need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch England vs India 3rd Test in Australia

The full five days from Lord's is being shown on Fox Sports 501 on TV in Australia.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports will also be showing this test match with commitment-free plans starting from $30/month, and hosting plenty of cricket, AFL, rugby, NBA Finals, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial (or your first month for $1) for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Kayo account as if you were back home.

How to watch England vs India 3rd Test in India

Indian fans looking to tune in to watch their team can stream the full five match series on the Sony Sports Network and JioHotstar.

Monthly subscriptions to Disney Plus Hotstar start from as little as Rs. 299 ($3.50), with yearly subscriptions from Rs. 899 ($10.41).

Those outside of India who want to watch the cricket can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action safely.

England vs India 3rd Test at Edgbaston: Team News

England squad: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith, Brydon Carse, Jamie Overton, Chris Woakes, Josh Tongue, Sam Cook, Shoaib Bashir, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson.

India squad: Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.

1st Test at Headingley - England won by 5 wickets

2nd Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham - India won by 336 runs

July 10-14: 3rd Test at Lord’s, London

3rd Test at Lord’s, London July 23-27: 4th Test at Old Trafford, Manchester

4th Test at Old Trafford, Manchester July 31-August 4: 5th Test at The Oval, London

