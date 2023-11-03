England vs Australia live stream — how to watch Cricket World Cup game online

England vs Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, brings together two sides in contrasting form. Hapless England are in must-win territory: lose to Australia and the defending champs cannot qualify for the semi-final. Even if England do beat Australia, they will need to beat the Netherlands and Pakistan, and severely improve their net run rate, to have any hope of progressing. Read on and we'll show you how to watch the England vs Australia live stream from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

England vs Australia live streams: TV schedule, dates The England vs Australia live stream takes place on Saturday (Nov. 4).

► Time: 8:30 a.m. GMT / 4:30 a.m. ET / 1:30 a.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. AEDT

• FREE — 9Now in Australia

• USA — ESPN Plus | Willow TV (via Sling)

• UK — Sky Sports

• AUS — Foxtel / Kayo Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Australia began as badly as England, but have since won four games in a row. They will be without two key players as Mitchell Marsh has gone home to deal with a family matter, and Glen Maxwell concussed himself when he hitched a ride by clinging on to the back of a golf buggy and fell off. Maxwell has been one of this World Cup’s standout players. By far Australia’s most economical bowler, going for only 4.82 an over, he has also provided some devastating late-order hitting, not least when smashing 101 off 40 balls against the Netherlands, the quickest century in world cup history.

Australia have beaten England six times in World Cups to England’s three wins over their oldest foe. Even when England won the World Cup last time out, Australia beat them in the group stage. But when they met later in the semi-final England won by eight wickets with nearly 18 overs to spare. This is the kind of victory England need now. This day/night match starts at 2pm IST local time. Here's everything you need to get England vs Australia live streams and watch ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 from anywhere.

How to watch England vs Australia live streams for free

Good news for fans in India: every game of the 2023 World Cup will be streamed live and for FREE via the Hotstar mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

It's also worth noting that 18 matches are FREE on 9Now in Australia, including this one, all Aussie games, the semis and the final.

Meanwhile, in Pakistan, selected games will be shown for FREE on PTV Sports.

Traveling outside India, Pakistan or Australia? No problem – use our favorite cricket VPN to unblock your usual stream from overseas. Details below.

How to watch England vs Australia cricket live streams from anywhere

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

VPNs are totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use.

ExpressVPN is compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view an Australian service, such as 9Now, you'd select 'Australia' from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action and watch the England vs Australia live stream.

England vs Australia live streams by country

How to watch England vs Australia live streams in the U.S.

Cricket fans in the U.S. can watch England vs Australia on the Willow TV cable channel. Every match is also available to stream even without cable.

ESPN Plus has the rights to stream all 48 matches. You can take out an ESPN Plus subscription for $10.99 a month or $109.99 per year.

ESPN Plus won't unlock all regular ESPN content, but it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service).

You can watch England vs Australia live with simultaneous streaming on three devices, as well as enjoying highlights and catch-up tv, with a Sling subscription which costs $10 a month.

ESPN Plus costs $10.99 per month for the basic package, but you can save over 15% by signing up for a year for $109.99. That brings access to more cricket, plus boxing, the NFL, MLB, NHL, PGA Tour golf, soccer, major tennis and even the UFC if you're happy to add the occasional PPV fee.

Maybe the best deal on Sling TV is for cricket fans. Pick up a $10 per month subscription to Willow TV through Sling as part of the Desi TV deal. No need to sign up to the Blue or Orange bundles. No long contracts either.

If you already use a streaming service but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Cricket World Cup live streams by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch England vs Australia live streams in Canada

Cricket fans in Canada can subscribe to Willow TV at $7.99 CAD/month. Viewers can watch the ICC Cricket World Cup plus Major League Cricket, GT20 Canada, Big Bash League, Indian Premier League (IPL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) too.

You can get Willow TV as part of your regular cable TV package or you can get it as a standalone streamed service on IOS, Android, Windows, Apple TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Xbox On, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Google TV.

Not at home right now? Use ExpressVPN or another VPN service to access the live stream from anywhere.

How to watch England vs Australia live streams in the U.K.

Cricket fans in the U.K. can watch England vs Australia live on Sky Sports. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out the best Sky TV deals and packages. Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now. If you're outside the UK and want to tune in, it's simple to do with a handy tool – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch England vs Australia live streams in Australia

Aussies can watch England vs Australia for free on Channel 9 and its 9Now streaming service which has the rights to 18 games, including this one, all Australia fixtures, both semis and the final.

For all the other fixtures at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 down under, you'll need the Fox Sports channels. If you don't have those through Foxtel, you can try Kayo Sports.

Kayo offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand. Prices start at $25.

Aussies who aren't in the country right now can sign up for a VPN such as ExpressVPN to watch the action as if they were back home.

How to watch England vs Australia live stream in India

Every game of the 2023 World Cup is being live streamed for free via the Hotstar mobile app (iOS and Android) in India.

However, if you want to tune in on a larger screen, you'll need to pay for a Disney Star subscription. Matches will be shown live on a range of Star Sports channels.

Ready to cut the cord? Expect to pay around Rs 1,499 per month for Disney Star's all-access content plan.

If you already subscribe to one of those services but are outside of India right now, you can simply choose one of the best VPN services such as ExpressVPN to follow the World Cup live stream wherever you are are.