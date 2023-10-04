Our Flag Means Death season 2 release date and time: How to watch on Max

Our Flag Means Death season 2 is coming soon to Max, continuing the quirky yet beloved romantic comedy between Rhys Darby's Stede Bonnet and Taika Waititi's Blackbeard.

Our Flag Means Death season 2 streaming details Our Flag Means Death season 2 episodes 1-3 premiere Thursday, Oct. 5 at 3:01 a.m. ET on Max.

The first season was a critical success, scoring 93% on Rotten Tomatoes and receiving a "Certified Fresh" rating. Audiences loved it even more, giving it 94% with over 500 ratings.

As someone who watched season 1, I wholeheartedly agree with this assessment. If you don't like the comedic styles of Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi, then this probably won't be the show for you, but otherwise, Our Flag Means Death is one of the best original shows Max has to offer. Especially as it makes the turn from historical fiction to romantic comedy as the first season progresses.

Spoiler warning: Our Flag Means Death is loosely based on the real-life story of Bonnet, so avoid Wikipedia if you don’t want to know what’s coming. We'll avoid it here too. But read on if you want to know how to watch Our Flag Means Death season 2 from anywhere, who's in it and more.

How to watch Our Flag Means Death season 2 online from anywhere

Just because Max isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Our Flag Means Death season 2. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Our Flag Means Death season 2 online in the US

In the U.S., Our Flag Means Death season 2's first three episodes premiere on Thursday, October 5 at 3:01 a.m. ET / 12:01 a.m. PT exclusively on Max.

Our Flag Means Death season 2 consists of 8 episodes total, but has a funky release schedule. After the first three episodes, episodes 4 and 5 will release on Thursday, October, 12. Then we get episodes 6 and 7 on Thursday, October 19 before the season finale releases on Thursday, October 26.

How to watch Our Flag Means Death season 2 online in the UK

Bad news for Brits. In the U.K., Our Flag Means Death season 2 does not have an official home yet. Season 1 is available to watch on Sky TV but at the moment season 2 is not confirmed to also be available to stream when the show debuts on October 5. Sky TV packages start at just £25 per month.

If you're traveling in the U.K. and want to use the streaming service you paid for, try one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use the apps you prefer.

How to watch Our Flag Means Death season 2 online in Canada

Crave is the home of many HBO and Max shows in Canada, and it's where you can watch Our Flag Means Death season 2.

How to watch Our Flag Means Death season 2 online in Australia

In Australia, Binge is the place you want to go to watch Our Flag Means Death season 2.

Binge is free for the first 14 days, and starts at $10 per month for one screen and SD viewing.

Our Flag Means Death season 2 trailer

"We're on a break." No, I'm quoting Friends, though Stede Bonnet and Blackbeard's relationship certainly has some notes of Ross and Rachel. Well, if both Ross and Rachel were pirates and Rachel wanted to murder Ross after leaving her.

Fully expect Our Flag Means Death season 2 to lean into the fallout from Stede and Blackbeard's breakup as well as the fact that Stede still doesn't really know how to be a pirate and Blackbeard struggles to be anything more than a murdering swashbuckler. If you liked season 1 of Our Flag Means Death, season 2 looks set to give you more of the same comedic gold.

Our Flag Means Death season 2 cast

The cast of Our Flag Means Death season 2 is led by Rhys Darby as Stede Bonnet and Taika Waititi as Blackbeard.

They will be joined by:

Joel Fry as Frenchie, a crewmate on the Revenge who often sings of the

Samson Kayo as Oluwande, a crewmate on the Revenge who looks out for Stede

Matthew Maher as Black Pete, a crewmate on the Revenge who often brags of sailing under Blackbeard

Kristian Nairn as Wee John Feeney, a crewmate on the Revenge who is obsessed with fire

Samba Schutte as Roach, the Revenge's cook/doctor

Ewen Bremmer as Buttons, Stede's first mate on the Revenge who also communicates with seagulls

Con O'Neill as Izzy Hands, Blackbeard's first mate

Vico Ortiz as Jim, an outlaw turned crewmate on the Revenge

Nat Faxon as The Swede, a crewmate on the Revenge who is often unaware of what is happening around him

David Fane as Fang, a member of Blackbeard's crew

Leslie Jones as Spanish Jackie, a feared bar owner with 19 husbands, one of whom was killed by Jim prior to season 1