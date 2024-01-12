How to watch Australian Open 2024: live stream tennis online, matches, schedule, seeds

The Australian Open marks the start to the Grand Slam tennis calendar. This year, Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka return to Melbourne Park to defend their titles, while Carlos Alcaraz eyes another major in the men's.

The big games will air for FREE on Australia's 9Now service. And don't worry if you're away — because you can watch 2024 Australian Open live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

In the AO Men's Singles, defending champion Djokovic is the favorite. He added two majors to his gluttonous haul last year but has looked curiously fallible for the past couple of months and is nursing a wrist injury. He could face long-time foe Andy Murray in the third round should the Brit make it past 30th seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry. Former Wimbledon semi-finalist Jannik Sinner, the fourth seed, is in Djokovic's half of the draw.

With 22-time major winner Rafa Nadal unable to compete, Daniil Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz, reigning US Open and Wimbledon champions respectively, will fancy their chances of winning a first crown Down Under. Drawn in the bottom half of the draw, they're potential semi-finalists. The tie of the first round is Stefanos Tsitsipas against former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini.

In the Women's Singles, the field is dominated by recent Grand Slam winners. Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka is hunting down 2023 French Open winner Iga Swiatek at the top of the WTA rankings, with Coco Gauff full of confidence after winning her first major at the US Open. Marketa Vondrousova has the tricky game that unsuited plenty en route to the 2023 Wimbledon title.

Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu faces the similarly recuperating Shelby Rogers in the first round.

You can follow it all by watching an Australian Open live stream and we'll show you how to do that below.

FREE Australian Open live streams

If you're lucky enough to live in Australia then you can look forward to FREE Australian Open live streams in 2024.

That's because the free-to-air Channel Nine and its 9Now streaming service have the rights to the action and will be showing wall-to-wall coverage of the tournament.

But what if you're usually based in Australia but aren't at home for a particular Australian Open live stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Australian Open live streams around the world

How to watch the 2024 Australian Open live streams from anywhere with a VPN

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, an Australian who's currently in the U.S. could watch the Australian Open live streams on 9Now, even though they're not in Australia.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 9Now and watch the tennis.

How to watch Australian Open 2024 live streams in the U.S.

Tennis fans in the U.S. will need ESPN to watch U.S. Open live streams. The cable brand will have extensive coverage from Flushing Meadows on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and the Tennis Channel.

ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Our pick of these would be Sling TV. The Sling Orange package starts at just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN.

Fubo, meanwhile, costs $75 per month for 121 channels and includes ESPN. It offers a 7-day free trial.

And remember, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you can still watch the services you already subscribe to via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

ESPN Plus costs $9.99 per month for the basic package, but you can save over 15% by signing up for a year for $99.99. That brings access to more boxing, plus the NFL, MLB, NHL, PGA Tour golf, FA Cup soccer, major tennis and even the UFC if you're happy to add the occasional PPV fee.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start at $40 a month (or less with a Sling TV promo code). The Sling Orange option comes with 30-plus channels, including ESPN.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got dozens of sports channels, including ESPN and the Tennis Channel, and offers a 7-day free trial. You can also save on fees with our Fubo promo codes.

How to watch the 2024 Australian Open live streams in the U.K.

British tennis lovers will be able to watch the 2024 Australian Open live streams on Eurosport, which is available through Sky TV or Discovery Plus.

Eurosport comes with a Sky TV package, starting at £26 per month. Subscribers can also stream online via the Eurosport website and Eurosport app.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.98 or month-long access for £34.99.

If your cable TV comes from Virgin Media, meanwhile, Eurosport is included in your regular subscription.

Or you can get Eurosport coverage via Discovery Plus for £5.99 per month.

Going on holiday? Sign up to ExpressVPN or another VPN service and you'll be able to use the services you already subscribe to.

How to watch the 2024 Australian Open live streams in Canada

Canadians can get all the Australian Open action on TSN (in English) or RSN (in French), as part of a cable TV package. If they've cut the cord, they can sign up for TSN or RDS streaming accounts for $19.99/month or $199/year.

Not at home right now? Use ExpressVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

How to watch the 2023 US Open live streams in Australia

Aussies can watch the 2023 US Open live streams on Channel Nine, which means the big games will also air on the on-demand service 9Now. That's great news because 9Now is available for free; all you need is an Australian postcode.

Those lucky tennis fans Down Under also have a pay-TV option to watch comprehensive coverage of every court at the tournament, plus a number of other sports, ad-free on Stan Sport.

A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $15 Stan sub), after a 30-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

Remember, Aussies who aren't in the country right now will simply need to sign up to a VPN such as ExpressVPN in order to watch all the action as if they were back home.

2024 Australian Open live streams: Schedule

Men’s and Women’s Singles schedule

First round — Sunday, Jan. 14 thru Tuesday, Jan. 16

Second round — Wednesday, Jan. 17 and Thursday, Jan. 18

Third round — Friday, Jan. 19 and Saturday, Jan. 20

Fourth round — Sunday, Jan. 21 and Monday, Jan. 22

Quarter-finals — Tuesday, Jan. 23 and Wednesday, Jan. 24

Semi-finals — Thursday, Jan. 25 (women), and Friday, Jan. 26 (men)

Finals — Saturday, Jan. 27 (women), and Sunday, Jan. 28 (men)

2024 Australian Open live streams: Top seeds

2024 Australian Open Men's seeds

Novak Djokovic Carlos Alcaraz Daniil Medvedev Jannik Sinner Andrey Rublev Alexander Zverev Stefanos Tsitsipas Holger Rune Hubert Hurkacz Alex de Minaur Casper Ruud Taylor Fritz Grigor Dimitrov Tommy Paul Karen Khachnov Ben Shelton

2024 Australian Open Women's seeds