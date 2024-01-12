Australia vs India live stream: how to watch AFC Asian Cup 2023 match online for free

It may sound more like a cricket fixture, but this Australia vs India clash heralds the the start of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup. It's airing for FREE in some countries — and you can watch Australia vs India live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

The Aussies may have good memories of Qatar, having won two games on their way to the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup before being narrowly beaten by eventual champions Argentina. But their injury-ravaged squad will be desperate to avoid a shock defeat here and hope that striker Mitchell Duke is wearing his scoring boots on Saturday at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.

India are ranked no. 102 in the world (sandwiched between Kosovo and Guinea-Bissau) and you have to go back to 1964 for the last time they managed to get beyond the Asian Cup group stage. But this is a soccer-mad nation that are only growing in reputation, winning the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship for a record ninth time back in July.

Inflicting a first defeat over Australia for nearly 70 years is unlikely. But with Croatian legend Igor Stimac at the helm, a strong performance here should give the Blue Tigers a timely boost ahead of their other group games against Syria and Uzbekistan and a springboard to that elusive knockout stage.

FREE Australia vs India live stream

How to watch AFC Asian Cup 2023 live streams for FREE

All of the Socceroos' games — including this one against India — are being shown for FREE Down Under on TV on Channel 10 and via its online 10Play streaming service (complete with English commentary).

There are also free-to-air options in Indonesia via RCTI+, and in the U.K. and U.S. thanks to free trials for Triller TV+ and Paramount Plus respectively.

If you're usually based in one of those countries but are overseas when this match is on, you'll find that your usual stream on the above services is blocked.

Thankfully however, with a VPN you can still live stream Australia vs India as if you were back at home. We'll explain how below.

Watch Australia vs India live streams from anywhere

How to watch Australia vs India live streams from anywhere with a VPN

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from any country on Earth.

For instance, an Aussie who's currently away from Australia could watch AFC Asian Cup 2023 live streams on 10Plus, even though they're not currently Down Under.

Australia vs India live streams by country

How to watch Australia vs India live streams in the U.S.

Streaming service Paramount Plus will show all the Asian Cup soccer including Australia vs India in the U.S. This game starts at 6:30 a.m. ET / 3:30 a.m. PT on Saturday morning.

If you don't already have it, subscriptions start from only $5.99/month for the basic package, rising to $11.99/month to remove the ads. There's currently a 7-day FREE trial of Paramount Plus, so it's well worth checking out if you haven't used it before.

Selected 2023 AFC Asian Cup games — including Australia vs India — are also being shown on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

If you're outside of the U.S., then using a VPN like ExpressVPN will help you access the otherwise unavailable Australia vs India live stream.

How to watch Australia vs India Asian Cup live streams in the U.K.

You can live stream Australia vs India and watch all other 2023 Asian Cup games on the little known Triller TV+.

Better known for showing combat sports, Triller TV+ can be streamed on a whole host of streaming devices and costs £7.99/month or £69.99/year with a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used it before.

Australia vs India kicks off at 11:30am GMT on Saturday in the U.K.

How to watch the Socceroos vs India live streams in Australia

Good news for soccer fans Down Under! You can watch Australia vs India for FREE. It's being shown on Channel 10 and via its 10Play streaming service at 10:30 p.m. AEDT on Saturday night.

All of the Socceroos' games, together with the final, are being shown for free thanks to Network 10. While every single AFC Asian Cup game (including this one) is being streamed by Paramount Plus. Subscriptions cost from $9.99/month.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use ExpressVPN to watch all the action on your travels as if you were back home.

Australia vs India squads

Australia: Mat Ryan, Joe Gauci, Lawrence Thomas, Harry Souttar, Kye Rowles, Cameron Burgess, Nathaniel Atkinson, Thomas Deng, Jordy Bos, Aziz Behich, Lewis Miller, Gethin Jones, Keanu Baccus, Aiden O’Neill, Jackson Irvine, Connor Metcalfe, Riley McGree, Patrick Yazbek, Craig Goodwin, Martin Boyle, Sam Silvera, Marco Tilio, John Iredale, Kusini Yengi, Bruno Fornaroli, Mitchell Duke

India: Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith, Akash Mishra, Lalchungnunga, Mehtab Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Deepak Tangri, Lalengmawia Ralte, Liston Colaco, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Singh, Ishan Pandita, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Sunil Chhetri, Vikram Partap Singh