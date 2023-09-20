How to watch American Horror Story season 12 online — premiere date and time

We’re psyched for the return of Ryan Murphy’s provocative, gory, and ground-breaking anthology series. Reality TV superstar Kim Kardashian joins Scream Queen Emma Roberts in this tale of maternal paranoia based on Danielle Valentine’s unnerving new novel. Out of the country? You can watch American Horror Story season 12 online from anywhere with a VPN.

American Horror Story season 12 channel, start time, and streaming options American Horror Story: Delicate premieres on Wednesday, September 20 at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. • Channel — FX • U.S. — Watch FX with Sling TV Blue , via Fubo.TV, or stream next day on Hulu. • Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Created by Murphy and Brad Falchuk and airing on FX since 2011, this delightfully disturbed series has managed to keep things as fresh as a foggy grave over its twelve seasons.

We’ve been terrorized by ghosts in Murder House, consorted with descendants of the Salem witch trials, visited a 1950s Freak Show, checked into a torture hotel, and been chased through a summer camp straight from a 1980s slasher film.

Now, after various industry delays, American Horror Story: Delicate is finally here! It’s based on Danielle Valentine’s new novel Delicate Condition, which has been described as ““Shockingly real, “twisty”, and a “feminist update to Rosemary's Baby”.

Delicate sees Emma Roberts play A-list actress Anna. Her dream of starting a family is close to coming true thanks to IVF treatment. Yet shortly after getting pregnant, her life becomes a paranoid nightmare as she finds herself stalked by occult figures and plagued by foreboding visions.

Among those directing this season’s fraught tale of motherhood are Jessica Yu (Fosse/Verdon, Ratched) and Jennifer Lynch (David Lynch's daughter!), with Kim Kardashian starring as best friend Siobhan alongside Cara Delevingne and AHS alumni Denis O’Hare and Billie Lourd.

How to watch American Horror Story season 12 from anywhere

If you're away from home and don't get FX or Hulu and can't watch American Horror Story season 12, you don't have to miss it. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

How to watch American Horror Story season 12 in the U.S.

Emma Roberts is back in the latest instalment of this hit anthology series. American Horror Story season 12 debuts on Wednesday, September 20 on the FX channel, airing from 10 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. PT.

There will be 10 episodes in total, although American Horror Story: Delicate is being split into two parts of five episodes each, with the show taking a break after October 18 and returning at a later date.

FX is available with many cable packages, and can be added if yours doesn't have it already. If you've cut the cord, you can find FX on two of the best streaming services: Fubo and Sling TV.

Fubo's regular Pro plan includes FX in addition to over a hundred channels. Then there’s the budget-friendly Sling TV, which provides FX as part of its Sling Blue package, which is normally $45 per month.

Alternatively, watch new episodes on-demand a day later with a subscription to Hulu.

FX is also on some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

After airing on FX, episodes of American Horror Story season 12 will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Can I watch American Horror Story season 12 in the U.K.?

There’s no word yet on when U.K. fans can catch the latest season of American Horror Story. There’s typically a few months between the show’s U.S. broadcast and its eventual release on Disney Plus in the U.K., which is currently home to the previous 11 seasons of the series. A subscription costs £7.99 a month.

Remember: Americans abroad can use the streaming service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch American Horror Story season 12 in Canada

The latest episodes of American Horror Story arrive from Wednesday, September 20 on FX in Canada, in line with their U.S. release.

If FX is part of your cable subscription, you can also watch American Horror Story season 12 on-demand with the FX Now streaming service when using the FX Now app.

How to watch American Horror Story season 12 in Australia

Viewers Down Under can watch American Horror Story season 12 online from Thursday, September 21. New episodes will be added to Binge, which offers a 14 day-free trial to new subscribers. Subsequently, memberships cost from AU$10 a month.

American Horror Story season 12 episode schedule

American Horror Story season 12 will be split into two parts. Each will consist of five episodes, with the series taking a break after the October 18 episode and returning at a later date.

American Horror Story season 12 trailer

Emma Roberts plays Anna Alcott, a rising star desperate to have a child. We see her getting IVF treatment from sinister doctors before Anna and her husband later reveal her successful pregnancy. Yet she can’t shake the feeling that something evil is growing inside her. “Stop being hysterical” her partner chides as she experiences visions of occult figures and grows physically frail. We hear that “pain is a touchstone of growth” before Anna is strapped to a gurney and an old woman in red leans over Anna's face with blood pouring from her mouth.

American Horror Story season 12 cast

Media personality Kim Kardashian joins Cara Delavigne and AHS alumni in this twelfth instalment of Ryan Murphy’s compelling horror series.

Emma Roberts as Anna Victoria Alcott

Kim Kardashian as Siobhan Walsh

Cara Delevingne as Meg

Matt Czucchry as Dexter Harding

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez as Talia Donovan

Annabelle Dexter-Jones as Adeline Jouda

Odessa A'zion as Gracie Walsh

Dominic Burgess as Phil

Julie White as TBC

Debra Monk as TBC

Zachary Quinto as TBC

Billie Lourd as TBC

Denis O’Hare as TBC

Leslie Grossman as TBC