WandaVision spoiler: Marvel merch teases Agatha Harkness episode 8 scene

It was Agatha all along, in the basement, with a magical spell book. But exactly what is her motive? A WandaVision spoiler from the least likely of sources hints that we — and Wanda herself — will likely find out soon.

The spoiler comes in the form of a new t-shirt from Marvel, depicting a scene that we haven't seen yet, which we'd guess is from WandaVision episode 8. That's because the moment looks like it would fit as a follow up to the end of episode 7 of the Disney Plus series.

In those closing moments, we learned that wacky neighbor Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) is actually the powerful witch Agatha Harkness (verifying fan theories across the internet).

The T-shirt image shows Agatha standing in front of a now-seated Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) in her basement lair. Agatha is no longer holding Señor Scratchy, her pet bunny, and her smile and arm placement indicate she's pretty happy about something. Perhaps she's explaining her grand plan of manipulating Wanda and the Hex for her own (possibly nefarious) purposes.

(Image credit: Marvel)

Agatha's purple-colored magic appeared to penetrate Wanda's mind. In the T-shirt image, Wanda is sitting or possibly kneeling, further indicating that she's under Agatha's control.

A similar thing may have happened to Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) in the post-credits scene. "Pietro" (Evan Peters), or whoever he is, surprised Monica as she was about to enter Agnes' basement hatch. "Snoopers gonna snoop," he said. Her eyes glow a dark purple, unlike the blue they were in her earlier confrontation with Wanda.

We already know Pietro is under Agatha's control — and for all we know, entirely a magical creation of hers. If Monica falls under her spell, too, Westview really is in trouble.