Walmart Xbox Series X sold out — where to find inventory next

Update: Walmart has now sold out of Xbox Series X stock. Make sure to follow our Xbox Series X restock coverage for the latest Xbox drops across multiple retailers.

Just when we thought it would be a quiet day for Xbox Series X fans, Walmart has just released limited Xbox Series X inventory. The retailer currently has the Xbox Series X in stock for $499. (There appears to be no PS5 restock at the moment).

Keep in mind the page currently states "out of stock." However, Walmart tends to release stock in 10-minute intervals. So keep checking the page in case stock returns. It also helps to clear your cookies and open the link via an incognito web browser.

Xbox Series X: $499 @ Walmart

The Xbox Series X is the most powerful home console on the market with 12 teraflops of graphical power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and a 4K Blu-ray drive. All that power under the hood is housed in a sleek design and coupled with a quite excellent controller. View Deal

Xbox Series X restock tracker

How to buy an Xbox Series X at Walmart

The Xbox Series X has been especially difficult to get a hold of this month. Outside of a few restocks, this is the first time we see Xbox Series X stock from a major retailer.

You’ll need to be lightning-fast if you want to get a console in your basket, complete checkout, and receive that much-coveted order confirmation email. So it’s worth creating a Walmart.com account ahead of time if you don’t already have one.

Just getting stock in your basket is half the battle. If you’re stuck entering your card information and address details the console could well sell out while you’re typing away. Have all your details pre-saved so you’re ready to go the moment the stock is live.

It’s also worth noting that Walmart tends to release inventory in 10-minute intervals, so if the console sells out at a few minutes, it's worth sticking around as Walmart may release more stock shortly.

Also, make sure to bookmark our guide on where to buy an Xbox. We’ll update you with the latest stock information on Walmart and every other major retailer there which will give you the best chance of securing an Xbox Series X.