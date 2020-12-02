Walmart Plus members can now get free shipping with no minimums

Just in time for the holidays, Walmart is giving its Walmart Plus members a new perk. Starting Friday, December 4, Walmart is waiving its $35 shipping minimum for Walmart Plus subscribers. That means all Walmart Plus members will now get free shipping with no minimum purchase required.

Walmart Plus is the retailer's membership program. For $98 annually (or $12.95/month), members get free unlimited same-day delivery on groceries and thousands of items sold at Walmart. (You can sign up for a free 15-day trial).

Walmart Plus: 15-day free trial @ Walmart

Walmart Plus is a new subscription service from Walmart. Priced at $98 per year, it includes perks like unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items as well as fuel discounts at more than 2,000 Walmart and Murphy USA fuel stations. There's a free 15-day trial period as well as a $12.95/month option.View Deal

The new perk comes just two months after the launch of Walmart Plus. It joins other benefits like unlimited free grocery deliveries, fuel discounts, and the ability to use Scan and Go in stores. The latter lets customers shop and check out with their phone while shopping in-store at Walmart.

"No other membership allows customers across the country to get everything from gingerbread cookies and eggnog to holiday decorations and toys delivered for free as soon as the same day," said Janey Whiteside, chief customer officer, Walmart.

In addition to the waived shipping minimum, Walmart is also expanding the number of locations where members can use their fuel savings. In total, Walmart Plus customers now have access to fuel discounts at more than 2,000 Walmart, Murphy USA, and Murphy Express fuel stations, as well as access to Sam’s Club member pricing at more than 500 Sam’s Club locations.

Shop today's best Walmart deals