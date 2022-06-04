Wales vs Ukraine live stream — how to watch World Cup playoff final, team news and more

The Wales vs Ukraine live stream is a huge match in the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers. The winner will be heading to Qatar in November, but for the loser there'll be only heartbreak.

The game is streaming FOR FREE on ITV Hub (opens in new tab) — but if you're not in the U.K. right now you can tune in via a VPN (opens in new tab).

Wales haven't qualified for a World Cup since 1958. They've come close several times, and have made it to the last two Euro tournaments, but the chance to face off against the world's best teams has remained just out of reach.

However, a win over Austria back in March has now taken them to the brink of the finals.

Ukraine, meanwhile, have been to the World Cup as recently as 2006, but they have other reasons for being desperate to win this Qatar 2022 Playoff final. As with the previous match against Scotland last week, they'll be playing for the millions back home who have endured horrendous hardships over the past three months since Russia invaded their country.

That certainly seemed to spur them on against Scotland, with Roman Yaremchuk and Andriy Yarmolenko putting them two up, before the Scots pulled a goal back. But a late strike from substitute Artem Dovbyk confirmed a 3-1 win, and left them with just one more hurdle to clear.

The prize for the winning team is a place in Qatar 2022 Group B, alongside England, Iran and USA. Find out which one will make it by watching the Wales vs Ukraine live stream, wherever you are.

Wales vs Ukraine live stream: Team news

For obvious reasons, Ukraine's players haven't had the easiest preparations for this FIFA World Cup 2022 playoff Final.

With the domestic league suspended since Russia invaded, half of the squad have instead had to keep up their fitness as best they can through a training camp in Slovenia and friendly matches against club sides in Germany, Italy and Croatia.

However, that didn't appear to affect them in the win over Scotland on Wednesday, where Artem Dovbyk scored the winner, despite not having played a truly competitive game since December.

Plus, with the likes of Roman Yaremchuk, Andriy Yarmolenko, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Vitaliy Mykolenko all featuring against Scotland and likely to play again here, Ukraine have plenty of excellent players to call upon. Expect to see the same first 11 start here as took to the field against the Scots.

Wales, meanwhile, will probably welcome back Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey, Ben Davies and Joe Allen, all of whom were rested for the draw with Poland last week. Joe Morrell is also available, having been suspended for the playoff semi-final.

FREE Wales vs Ukraine live streams

The Wales vs Ukraine live stream will be shown on many services around the world, but not all of them are free.

However, if you're lucky enough to be in the U.K. right now then you won't need to pay a penny — because the World Cup Playoff Final will be shown live on two free-to-air channels and their streaming platforms.

That means you can watch the Wales vs Ukraine live stream on ITV and the ITV Hub (opens in new tab), or on the Welsh-language S4C channel.

All sounds great, right? But what if you're not in the U.K. right now? Don't worry — you can still watch from elsewhere by using one of the best VPNs, for instance ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). Read on and we'll explain…

Wales vs Ukraine live streams around the world

How to watch the Wales vs Ukraine live stream from anywhere with a VPN

A VPN, or virtual private network, tricks your computer into thinking you're in a different country.

That means you can tune into your home coverage even if you happen to be abroad right now on holiday or with work. Just make sure you are legally entitled to watch the service you're accessing — for instance, anyone watching ITV Hub should have a valid U.K. TV licence.

All you need is one of the best VPN services. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the service of your choice and watch the game.

How to watch the Wales vs Ukraine live stream in the UK

There are several ways you can watch the Wales vs Ukraine live stream in the U.K., including a couple of free options.

For starters, it will be shown live on ITV and the ITV Hub (opens in new tab). Kick off is set for 5 p.m. BST, but coverage on ITV will start at 4 p.m. so you can get in the mood. It will also air on the Welsh-language channel S4C, again for free; just make sure you have a valid TV licence if you're watching on either of those channels.

Alternatively, Sky Sports (opens in new tab) also has the Wales vs Ukraine live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £25/month to add those channels.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky sub, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99 but once again, Sky is currently offering a great deal here: you can sign up for six months of access for just £25/month right now (opens in new tab). Now Sports is available on virtually every streaming device out there and is a great option if you don't already have Sky.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Wales vs Ukraine live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Wales vs Ukraine live stream in the US

You're going to need ESPN or ESPN Plus to watch the Wales vs Ukraine live stream in the U.S.

ESPN Plus is ESPN's standalone streaming service and is available via the ESPN website and many of the best streaming devices.

It's also a very well-priced service as these things go, with a subscription costing just $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year.

Better still, you can bundle it with Disney Plus and Hulu for an incredible $13.99 per month (or $19.99/month if you want ad-free Hulu). That saves you nearly $8 on the usual price of $21.97 if you signed up for those three services individually, making it one of the best deals in streaming TV.

ESPN, meanwhile, is available through most cable packages as well as cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV, Fubo.TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

As well as being available through your cable service, you can also stream the match via the ESPN app, or on the Watch section of ESPN's website. However, you'll need to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials to watch it.

(opens in new tab) If you're not already a Sling TV (opens in new tab) subscriber, you'll want Sling Orange in order to watch ESPN. This costs $35/month and includes dozens of other great channels. Sling also currently offers $10 off the first month.

How to watch the Wales vs Ukraine live stream in Canada

The Wales vs Ukraine live stream will be shown on DAZN (opens in new tab).

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Wales vs Ukraine live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Wales vs Ukraine live stream on Optus Sport (opens in new tab), which has the rights to all FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers.

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.