Wales vs Iran live stream: How to watch World Cup 2022 game for free online

Wales vs Iran live stream, date, time, channels The Wales vs Iran live stream takes place Friday, Nov. 25.

► Time 10 a.m. GMT / 5 a.m. ET / 2 a.m. PT / 9 p.m. AEDT

• U.S. — Watch on FS1 via Sling (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on BBC and BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

After an opening game draw against the USA, Wales will be looking to record their first World Cup win since 1958 against an Iran side that shipped six goals against England but looked to have some quality going forwards.

Don’t miss out on watching a Wales vs Iran live stream, fortunately, the game will be shown live in both the U.S. and the U.K. Wherever you are in the world, we'll show you how to watch the game online. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Wales vs Iran live stream.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss a moment of the World Cup by checking out our full how to watch World Cup 2022 live streams hub.

How to watch Wales vs Iran anywhere

The Wales vs Iran live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

(opens in new tab) Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan (opens in new tab)

Wales vs Iran live streams by country

How to watch the Wales vs Iran live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Wales vs Iran stream on Fox Sports 1 (FS1) and the Fox Sports website (opens in new tab) with a valid login. FS1 may be included as part of your cable TV package.

Another option would be Sling TV (opens in new tab): the Sling Blue package costs just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including FS1. But best of all, right now Sling is offering half off the first month (opens in new tab), allowing you to watch the entire World Cup for just $20.

Or you could go for Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including FS1, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

Spanish language coverage is available via Telemundo or Peacock (opens in new tab). The first 12 games will be available to watch on a free account, but if you want to watch the full tournament you'll need a Peacock Premium subscription ($9.99/month).

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Wales vs Iran live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab) offers two packages, both of which cost $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA. Plus, World Cup fans can stream the entire tournament on FS1 and FOX.

(opens in new tab) If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). It's got FOX and FS1, a a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front, and dozens of additional sports channels, including NBCSN and ESPN.

How to watch the Wales vs Iran live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Wales vs Iran live stream on TSN (opens in new tab), the home of World Cup 2022 in Canada.

If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct (opens in new tab) for $19.99 per month or you can take an annual pass which works out at $16.66 per month. Plus, the service is open to all: you don't need to have TSN as part of an existing TV package.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to TSN , but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a USA vs Wales live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Wales vs Iran live stream in the UK

In the U.K., the Wales vs Iran live stream will be available to watch for free on the BBC, or you can stream online via BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab). You will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Wales vs Iran live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Wales vs Iran live stream in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch the World Cup 2022 for free on SBS, including the Wales vs Iran live stream. The free-to-air network is available on traditional TV or online by using SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on SBS as if you were back home. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is out top pick of the options out there.

How to watch the Wales vs Iran live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Wales vs Iran live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week, $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game of the World Cup 2022 by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Wales vs Iran preview

At halftime against the USA, Wales fans would have been seriously concerned that their first World Cup game in 64 years was going to end in defeat. The side looked disjointed and Timothy Weah had put the U.S. ahead after 36 minutes. Thankfully Gareth Bale rescued a point from the penalty spot, but a win against Iran would be a moment of Welsh footballing history and Robert Page knows that this fixture is his side’s best hope of victory in a tricky Group B.

The Iran squad refused to sing their own national anthem last time out, which sent a powerful message around the world, but on the pitch, things did not quite go to plan. Finding themselves 4-0 down after 60 minutes as the result of some sloppy defending and poor passing. From this position, they did rally to see the game finish 6-2 but a dismal 21% possession cannot be repeated in this fixture. It was Mehdi Taremi (of Porto) who scored both goals but he will need his teammates to start contributing more if the underdogs are to progress further in the tournament.

Both sides will be desperate to chalk up a first win of the competition and boost their chances of qualifying for the knockout stages — which would be seen as a success for either side. The Wales vs Iran live stream is perfect for those who love an underdog story.

Wales vs Iran team news

Wales midfielder Joe Allen is one of the most experienced players in the squad. He missed the USA game through injury but both Rob Page and Wales fans are desperate to see him return for this match. Gareth Bale also had some fitness doubts coming into the tournament but played the full 90 against the USA and will likely do so again. Both Bale and defender Chris Mepham were booked and will need to be careful going into this game.

Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand suffered a concussion and a broken nose after a nasty coming together with one of his defenders during the defeat to England. Controversially he was initially allowed to stay on but five minutes later it was clear he could not continue. He will definitely miss this game and likely the rest of the tournament. Hossein Hosseini replaced him mid-match and will come into the team.

World Cup 2022 Group B table

Group B standings as of 9:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 24.