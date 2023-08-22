Verizon Mobile Protect now offers unlimited cracked screen replacement without a deductible — is your phone eligible?

Despite all of the precautions you might take with your phone, such as using a rugged phone case of some kind, you could still find it with a cracked screen. Verizon’s hoping to ease the shock by offering a $0 deductible for cracked screen repairs as part of its updated Verizon Mobile Protect plan. And the best part? Customers will now have an unlimited number of claims to put in.

For those customers that missed out on adding the service to their plan, open enrollment for Verizon Mobile Protect is open from August 21 to October 19. This is important to know because customers typically would have up to 30 days to enroll in the service after they purchase a device. If they forgo adding it and pass the 30-day window, they would be responsible for all repairs.

That’s why this open enrollment is a big deal, especially if they forgot about enrolling their smartphone initially.

Unlimited claims for cracked screen repairs

Previously, Verizon was charging $29 for each claim for a cracked screen replacement, so the fact that it’s now free and unlimited makes this service even more valuable — more so if you’re not the most cautious with your smartphone. In the fine details, however, Verizon says repairs are covered for a cracked front screen. If the glass on the back of the phone or other components are damaged, they’re not eligible under this cracked screen repair policy.

The plan also covers your device from theft, loss, post-warranty defects, and damage. Although, there is a $99 deductible per claim for those situations, which is still better than the plan’s previous $249 cost. That $99 deductible would apply to the example above with the back glass and other components damaged. Considering that some of the best phones around cost around $1,000, paying $99 for losing or damaging your phone isn’t too shabby.

Other perks of Verizon Mobile Protect include battery replacement at an authorized facility, data recovery even if your device is damaged, and 24/7 tech support.

Which phones are eligible for Verizon Mobile Protect?

Frankly, any smartphone that’s fully functioning and not damaged in any way is eligible during this open enrollment. If you picked up a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra earlier in the year and forgot to sign up, it would be eligible assuming there’s no damage to it. You could also enroll an iPhone X if you’re still somehow holding onto it for this long.

All you would need to do is to enroll from your online account, the MyVerizon app, or simply visit your local Verizon store. The service costs $17/month for one device, or $60/month for three registered lines.

This open enrollment period also coincides with Apple’s potential iPhone 15 event and subsequent release, which is expected to take place next month. Rumors hint at the possibility of higher prices for the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, so it might be worth the investment to enroll them in this Verizon Mobile Protect plan. The iPhone 15 Pro Max, in particular, is said to perhaps go for as much as $1,299 due to the periscope telephoto camera and titanium alloy frame it’s anticipated to pack.