I just broke my iPhone — here’s what I learned about the durability of today’s phones

My iPhone 12 has served me ably for more years than I can count without pausing to think about. It's been there on trips, helping me snap photos, and it's gotten me from point A to point with trusty navigation tips. It's also tested innumerable software updates and features, without complaint or incident.

And the other day, I smashed it beyond repair.

I was out for one of my evening walks to get my steps in — yes, the Fitness app on my iPhone 12 also encourages me to stay active — and I reached for my phone to start a new podcast to accompany me for the rest of my journey.

But while taking the iPhone out of my pocket, it slipped from my hands and took a plunge to the concrete below, bouncing on the sidewalk and then skidding to a stop a few feet away.

You can see the after-effects in the photo at the top of this article. My iPhone 12 landed flush on the main camera, cracking the lens for good. The phone is still perfectly functional, but if I want to take a photo with the camera, the end result looks like a Monet painting.

Don't feel sorry for me. I got a lot of use out of the iPhone 12. Apple first released that particular model nearly five years ago, and while I haven't been using the iPhone 12 since Day 1, it's been my go-to model for at least three years, maybe four. An upgrade was in the cards anyhow, and my clumsiness merely forced the issue.

So I'm not looking for any sympathy. Rather, I'm sharing this story because I think it reveals a couple of important things about today's smartphones and making sure they last as long as possible.

Phones are built to last these days

(Image credit: Allstate Protection Plans)

When it comes to dropping phones, the incident that finally did in my iPhone 12 wasn't exactly my first rodeo. I would estimate that, conservatively, I've probably dropped that phone once a week for the past three years.

Sometimes, it would fall harmless on cushions or padded surfaces. But otherwise — hardwood floors, linoleum, bathroom tiles — this phone has come into contact with it at all, usually at less-than-ideal acceleration.

For heaven's sake, the iPhone 12 that finally succumbed to my ham-fisted handling is the same one that wound up at the bottom of the Russian River when I capsized a canoe. And that only knocked it out of commission for the time it took me to expel water from its charging port.

Through all that mishandling, the cracked lens from its most recent fall is the only significant damage my iPhone 12 ever suffered. Yes, there were cosmetic scuffs and scrapes, mostly to the phone's frame, but this Apple device definitely took a licking and kept on ticking.

And that's by design. The iPhone 12 introduced Apple's Ceramic Shield, a tougher material designed for better drop protection. Mission accomplished, I can safely confirm. And the iPhone 12's IP68 water resistance rating has kept my phone safe from dunks in the water, whether it's the pool at my gym or the aforementioned ravages of the Russian River.

More encouraging, if your phone is more recent mine, Apple has only improved durability. The latest iPhone 16 models offer a newer generation of Ceramic Shield for even greater durability. And if you spring for one of the Pro versions, you get a titanium frame that's stronger yet lighter than the typical aluminum materials used in phones.

You still need protection

(Image credit: Casetify)

Despite all that, I think you still should get a case for your phone — at least if you want it to last for a very long time. My iPhone 12 was naked as a jaybird when I let it slip from my hands, and I think it's a safe bet that had it been in case, it might have come away from this latest tumble unscathed.

That's because even the thinnest, low-profile cases offer key protection for the two most vulnerable areas of your phone — the screen and camera array. Any phone case worth its salt has raised edges around those areas, aimed at preventing them from coming into contact with unforgiving surfaces.

Throw in even a modicum of drop-protection — Tom's Guide recommends you look for cases that offer at least 4 feet — and there's a good chance that those inevitable accidents won't result in catastrophic damage.

Put it this way: if I had been keeping my iPhone 12 in a case on that fateful walk, I'd have the option of upgrading to a new device whenever I wanted instead of having to get a new phone now. With the iPhone 17 launch still a few months away, that extra time might have come in handy.

Phone durability: Final thoughts

So celebrate the fact that the phone in your hands — whether built by Apple or someone else — is probably a lot more durable than a device you might have owned a few years back. And that's great news if you're one of the growing number of people who try to make their phones last as long as possible.

Just make sure you keep a case handy for those late-night walks.