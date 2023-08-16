iPhone 15 Pro dummy unit just revealed major design changes

By Elliot Mulley-Goodbarne
published

Action Button, USB-C, and a smaller dynamic island appear to be on the way

iPhone 15 Pro dummy
(Image credit: Majin Bu)

New leaked photos have revealed some potential major design changes coming to the iPhone 15 Pro models, expected to launch on September 12

The photos, shared on Twitter by leaker Majin Bu, show a dummy model of the rumored iPhone 15 Pro that features a USB C-sized hole at the base of the device, and what appears to be an Action button that replaces the mute switch. 

The most noticeable change in the iPhone 15 Pro design we can see from the dummy device is the removal of the Lightning port at the bottom of the phone. The iPhone 15 USB-C port has already been all but confirmed by Apple since the EU mandated that all phones will have to use USB-C by 2024. However, it seems the USB-C port features a mysterious extra chip which has us worried about Apple limiting which accessories will be able to use the port to its full potential. 

See more

The dummy model also has a new physical button on the side, which would add to the speculation that the iPhone 15 Pro may get an action button that will be customizable to launch certain apps or features. That includes silencing the iPhone, just like the outgoing mute switch does, but the Action button could also be capable of activating your camera or flashlight, quickly opening apps and more. 

The iPhone 15 Pro dummy also shows the pill-shaped cutout at the top of the display along with a selfie camera cutout that we see on current iPhone 14 Pro models. This is likely for an expanded Dynamic Island that was introduced on the iPhone 14 Pro and is expected to be added to the iPhone 15 range this year. 

While not functional devices, dummy models are often created based on leaked specifications and schematics from Apple's supply chain partners and give us our best look yet at the potential major updates. 

The iPhone 15 series is expected to be announced during the Apple September event on September 12, following Apple's usual smartphone release timeline. This year we are anticipating iPhone 15 models will get 48MP cameras, and some impressive benchmark scores for the iPhone 15 Pro.

