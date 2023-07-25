USA vs Netherlands live stream: How to watch Women’s World Cup 2023 game online

The USA vs Netherlands live stream will be a rematch of the Women’s World Cup final in 2019. On that occasion, USWNT won 2-0 to claim their second world championship title in a row (and fourth overall), but the Netherlands will hope to claim revenge in this Group E tie — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

The USA got their 2023 World Cup off to the perfect start with a convincing 3-0 win over Vietnam at Eden Park Stadium in New Zealand. A first-half double from Sophia Smith gave them control, and a 77th-minute strike from Lindsey Horan added some gloss to the scoreline. However, the Netherlands will prove a much sterner test of the USWNT’s abilities.

The Netherlands also enjoyed a winning start to their World Cup 2023 campaign with a 1-0 victory over Portugal. The result was secured thanks to a goal within the first 15 minutes from Stefanie van der Gragt, and the Netherlands rode out the rest of the game looking fairly comfortable. Going into this game the Oranje Leeuwinnen (Orange Lionesses) will be hoping to banish some old demons after losing to the USA in the final of World Cup 2019 in France.

If either team can win this tie, they will take a commanding position in Group E and become favorites to qualify as the group winner. Expect an intense game with both sides looking to claim the victory from the get-go. You won’t want to miss this one, and we’ll show you how to watch it online and from anywhere down below.

Plus, you don’t need to miss a single moment of the tournament, as we've got all the detail you need to watch Women’s World Cup 2023 live streams. Our guide has all the info you need to stream every single match.

How to watch USA vs Netherlands anywhere

USA vs Netherlands live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling or another service and watch the game.

USA vs Netherlands live streams by country

How to watch the USA vs Netherlands live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch a USA vs Netherlands live stream on Fox Sports 1 and the Fox Sports website with a valid login. FS1 may be included as part of your cable TV package.

Another option would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package starts at $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including Fox Sports 1. Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month with a 1-week free trial but gives you 121 channels, including Fox Sports 1, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. We recommend Sling and Fubo as two of the best streaming services.

FS1 is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo and DirectTV Stream.

Spanish language coverage is available via Telemundo or Peacock, but you will need a Peacock Premium subscription ($9.99/month) in order to watch.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the USA vs Netherlands live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start at $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA. Plus, World Cup fans can stream the entire tournament on FS1 and FOX (if you have a local Fox Network on Sling).

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got FOX and FS1, and a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front, and dozens of additional sports channels, including NBCSN and ESPN.

How to watch the USA vs Netherlands live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the USA vs Netherlands live stream on TSN, the home of Women's World Cup 2023 in Canada.

If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct for $19 per month or you can take an annual pass which works out at around $16 per month. Plus, the service is open to all: you don't need to have TSN as part of an existing TV package.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to TSN , but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a USA vs Netherlands live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the USA vs Netherlands live stream in the UK

In the U.K. the USA vs Netherlands live stream will be available to watch for free on the BBC, or you can stream online via BBC iPlayer. You will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a USA vs Netherlands live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the USA vs Netherlands live stream in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch the Women's World Cup 2023 for free on Channel 7, including the USA vs Netherlands live stream. The free-to-air network is available on traditional TV or online by using the 7Plus streaming platform

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on 7Plus as if you were back home. ExpressVPN is our top pick of the options out there.

How to watch the USA vs Netherlands live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the USA vs Netherlands live stream via Prime on Sky Go. You'll need to create an account, but otherwise, this streaming service is completely free to locals.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game of the Women's World Cup 2023 by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Women's World Cup 2023 Group E table

Group E standings as of 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, July 25.

Swipe to scroll horizontally GROUP E Header Cell - Column 0 PLAYED GD POINTS USA 1 3 3 Netherlands 1 1 3 Portugal 1 -1 0 Vietnam 1 -6 0