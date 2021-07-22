Unofficial Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 renders tease possible design and colors

Another apparent Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 leak has sprung, and in terms of showing the wireless earbuds’ design it might be the most revealing one yet.

Leaker Evan Blass tweeted a series of unofficial render images, which show what he claims are the Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds and charging case in a range of colors. These include green and purple models, which we’ve seen in a previous reported leak. In fact, Blass’ images include higher-quality versions of some of the same renders.

Obviously we can't say for sure whether these renders are accurate, but Blass generally has a pretty good record in this area.

While they don’t cast any light on rumored features such as the Galaxy Buds 2 potentially having active noise cancellation, the renders do line up with what we’ve seen and heard about the headphones so far. The shape seemingly takes inspiration from the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, but with a uniform glossy texture throughout.

The mix of colors — black, white, green and purple — is also consistent with existing rumors and pre-release images. More generally, the renders depict a somewhat simpler design than that of the Galaxy Buds Pro, adding credence to suggestions that the Galaxy Buds 2 will land somewhere between Samsung’s premium earbuds and the Galaxy Buds Plus on features and pricing. Note, for one, the lack of microphone grilles; according to these renders, the onboard mics instead look to be housed inside a simple recessed hole.

Speaking of pricing, MySmartPrice previously claimed that the Galaxy Buds 2 will cost as much as $237: a pretty unbelievable prospect when the Galaxy Buds Pro have dropped as low as $169 through discounts. MySmartPrice has since revised that sum to the much more reasonable €149, or about $175. TechRadar has also reported a very similar price estimate, almost to the dollar.

Given $175 sits between the Galaxy Buds Plus and Galaxy Buds Pro’s respective launch prices, we’d therefore expect the real price to at least be in this ballpark. It may benefit from going a little lower, though, to avoid competing with the Galaxy Buds Pro too much.

The (alleged) mass leaking of product images often heralds the imminent arrival of that product, though in this case we’ve got a pretty good idea of when the Galaxy Buds 2 might launch: there’s a Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11, with the new earbuds, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Watch 4 all heavily tipped to make appearances.