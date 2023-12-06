Tottenham vs West Ham: How to watch Premier League game online

Fifth place Tottenham take on rivals West Ham at home on Thursday. Ange Postecoglou will be looking to build on last week's astonishing match at the Etihad, where Dejan Kulusevski rescued a point at the death, despite their defensive line being made purely of full-backs. First choice centre half Cristian Romero returns from suspension.

This London derby must not be missed – and you can watch it live from anywhere with a VPN.

Tottenham vs West Ham live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Tottenham vs West Ham live stream takes place, December 7 .

► Time: 8:15 p.m. GMT / 3:15 p.m. ET / 12:15 p.m. PT / 7:15 a.m. AEDT (Dec 8).

After an amazing start to the season, Tottenham have been unable to get a win in their last four Premier League games after their first team was decimated by suspensions and injuries with their outing against Chelsea.

Revelations James Maddison and Micky van de Ven won't be back until 2024. Neither will Rodrigo Bentancur who's return to the side was cut short after a bad tackle from Matty Cash. Even without their talismans, Spurs got a huge result in Manchester and will want to go one better against their fierce city rivals.

David Moyes will want all three points for himself after a disappointing draw against Crystal Palace. Mohammed Kudus has had an electric start to the season but the pressure is on Edson Alvarez and Tomas Soucek now that Declan Rice has moved on. Without two of Tottenham's first choice midfielders available through injury, though, the Hammers battlers will fancy their chances of controlling the game in N17.

How to watch the Tottenham vs West Ham live stream wherever you are

The Tottenham vs West Ham live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and still want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service to watch the game.

How to watch the Tottenham vs West Ham live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Tottenham vs West Ham live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads.).

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Tottenham vs West Ham live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like The Office, Suits, Law & Order and Real Housewives.

How to watch the Tottenham vs West Ham live stream in the U.K.

This season, Amazon Prime Video is broadcasting 20 Premier League games in the U.K. and the Tottenham vs West Ham live stream is one of them. The full match will be streamed live exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers and can be watched on any device that offers the Amazon Prime Video app.

Prime Video is available as part of the Amazon Prime membership, which costs £8.99 per month or £95 annually for an individual. You can also sign-up for Prime Video on its own for £5.99 per month. New Prime subscribers get a free 30-day trial.

If you’re outside the U.K. but have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can still watch the Tottenham vs West Ham live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Tottenham vs West Ham live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Tottenham vs West Ham live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Tottenham vs West Ham live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Tottenham vs West Ham live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Tottenham vs West Ham live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Tottenham vs West Ham live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month, or $449.99 per year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.