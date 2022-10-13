Tottenham vs Everton live stream and how to watch Premier League game online

The Tottenham vs Everton live stream will have significant consequences at both ends of the table — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

Tottenham vs Everton live stream date, time, channels The Tottenham vs Everton live stream takes place Saturday, October 15.

► Time 5.30 p.m. BST / 12.30 p.m. ET / 9.30 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on NBC or Peacock (opens in new tab) (requires Premium sub)

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

Spurs followed their win at Brighton on Saturday by overcoming Eintracht Frankfurt 3-2 in the Champions League on Wednesday. They will go into the weekend in third place in the table, having only lost one game of the domestic season so far.

Frank Lampard’s Everton have been in decent form in recent weeks. They battled to a draw in the Merseyside derby before securing wins against West Ham and Southampton. However, they lost 1-2 to Manchester United last time out, despite taking the lead. They find themselves trapped in mid-table and go into this latest round of matches in 12th place.

Tottenham forward Richarlison will be up against his old side. Fellow Brazilian Lucas Moura made a substitute appearance mid-week following a long injury layoff. Dejan Kulusevski is said to be close to returning too. Emerson Royal remains suspended following his red card in the North London Derby.

Everton midfielder Anthony Gordon is also suspended having accrued 5 Premier League yellow cards. Former Spurs player Andros Townsend will not be available as he continues his recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament injury. Ben Godfrey, Yerry Mina and Nathan Patterson also remain out.

Tottenham’s Harry Kane has already wracked-up 8 goals in his 9 Premier League appearances so far this season. Gordon is Everton’s top score so far with 2.

The visitors claimed a 0-1 victory in North London back in September 2020, but generally do not fare well when visiting Spurs. Indeed, the home side won this fixture 5-0 last season and will be hoping to pull off a similar feat once again.

Can Antonio Conte’s teams claim another victory as they look to push towards the top of the table, or can The Toffees get more vital points? Find out by watching the Tottenham vs Everton live stream.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Everton live stream wherever you are

The Tottenham vs Everton live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Everton live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Tottenham vs Everton live stream on Peacock (opens in new tab), NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.)

You can also watching the game on NBC or stream via the NBC Sports (opens in new tab) website with a valid login. NBC can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Tottenham vs Everton live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) In addition to showing selected Premier League 22/23 live streams, Peacock (opens in new tab) also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Everton live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Tottenham vs Everton live stream on Fubo.TV (opens in new tab), the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeInSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Everton live stream in the UK

Sky Sports (opens in new tab) has the Tottenham vs Everton live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Premier League.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass (opens in new tab) is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports (opens in new tab) streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Tottenham vs Everton live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Tottenham vs Everton live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Tottenham vs Everton live stream on Optus Sport (opens in new tab), which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Everton live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Tottenham vs Everton live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).