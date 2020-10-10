Titans vs Bills live stream: How to watch NFL week 5 game online

Titans vs Bills channel, start time The Titans vs Bills game is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on Tuesday, Oct. 13. It was originally supposed to take place tomorrow (Sunday, Oct. 11) at 1 p.m. ET, but was changed due to positive COVID-19 tests.

It's on CBS, closing out Week 5 of the NFL 2020 season.

This week's Titans vs Bills live stream is a blockbuster matchup, but there's already some trouble at hand. Originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon, this game has been moved to Tuesday night following a COVID-19 outbreak at the Titans facilities. 22 members of the team have tested positive, and it's shaken up the team's schedule.

This rescheduling is not going easy on the Bills either, who will be playing Thursday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs only 2 days after this matchup. In terms of the actual game at the center of this NFL live stream, we've got a curious case of which team can hold onto its perfect record?

The Bills have thrilled all season-long, with Josh Allen playing maestro for his team's excellent passing and running attacks. The Titans' defensive troubles, giving up the fifth-most total yards in the league, should be all the pre-game hype Allen needs to prepare.

The Titans will see if they can continue to rely on running back Derrick Henry, but a lot of eyes will be on Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Buffalo's defense should prove a tough matchup for Tennessee's QB if he is having trouble finding options beyond Henry

So, which team will finally have an L added to their record, and what will we learn about them in the process Here are the best ways to watch catch the Titans vs Bills live stream:

How to watch Titans vs Bills live streams with a VPN

Football fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get the NFL Network where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch the Titans vs Bills live streams you want, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service, and IPVanish's low pricing is shocking.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

You should also check out IPVanish, another of the best VPNs, which has unlimited device connections, and it’s also great for working around Netflix’s georestrictions, so you can watch stuff on international Netflix plans that isn’t in your neck of the globe. Its annual plan works out to a low $5.20 per month, too.

Titans vs Bills live streams in the US

In America, Titans vs Bills is going to be broadcast on local CBS affiliates, which are included on most cable TV packages and available on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV. Game time is 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT, on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Sling TV, our other favorite live TV service, won't be enough to help, as its array of NFL game-hosting networks — FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network — lacks CBS and NFL RedZone.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: Titans vs Bills is one of the games that DirecTV subscribers can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket (provided that you're not living in the market of either team). Sunday Ticket streams live games in their entirety to televisions, computers, Android and iOS devices, and game consoles.

You can also get NFL Sunday Ticket as a stand-alone service — but only if you live in an area that doesn't get DirecTV service.

Titans vs Bills live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone (and CBS in your area has this game), the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android will let you watch Titans vs Bills live streams for free, as they've got every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Titans vs Bills.

Titans vs Bills live streams in the UK

Disappointingly, American football fans across the pond do not get Titans vs Bills on Sky Sports NFL, the standard method for watching NFL games in the U.K. Sky Sports features more than 100 live games this season. Travellers stuck abroad can use a VPN (see above) to check out the game no matter where they are.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Titans vs Bills live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Titans vs Bills live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.