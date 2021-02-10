Third stimulus check calculator: See how much you'll get

A third stimulus check calculator can help you figure out how much money you’ll get from the government in the upcoming relief package. Although legislation hasn't been passed yet, we have some sense of what the third stimulus check will look like based on President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion proposal.

Also known as the American Relief Plan, this bill includes a third stimulus check amount of $1,400 for millions of Americans (including their dependents.) But there are certain requirements you must meet to receive the whole sum. If you're a single-filer who earns under $75,000 per year according to your most recent tax returns, you should qualify for the entire payment.

But if you earn somewhere between $75,000 and $99,000, or have dependents, you may not know how much money you actually qualify for. Yes, even if you received the first $1,200 stimulus check and second $600 stimulus check — the proposed eligibility requirements have changed slightly this time around.

Forbes created a third stimulus check calculator on its website so that you see how much money you might receive under the American Relief Plan. Keep in mind that until a relief bill is signed into law, the calculator can only provide estimates. The third stimulus check income limit is still up for debate.

Third stimulus check calculator

To use Forbes third stimulus check calculator, go to this link.

Once there, scroll down about a quarter way down of the entire page. You should see the calculator. Select 'Yes' or 'No' whether you've filed your 2019 tax returns, select your filing status and enter your 2019 income.

(Image credit: Forbes)

If you have a dependent, click 'Add Dependent,' and type in their age. You'll need to enter the ages for any additional dependents, too.

Click the blue 'Calculate' button to see how much your third stimulus check amount will be if the American Rescue Plan passes as proposed.