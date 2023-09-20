Amazon adds big upgrades to new Fire TV Stick 4K and 4K Max

Amazon is making big upgrades to its Fire TV Stick models. During the Amazon devices event on Sept. 20, the company revealed the new Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) and Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023), both of which are available for pre-order now.

Daniel Rausch, the VP of Alexa and Fire TV, called the new Fire TV Stick 4K Max "the best Fire TV stick we’ve ever made." It's getting impressive upgrades which include a 2Ghz quad-core processor, WiFi 6E, 16 GB of storage and support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10 Plus, and Dolby Atmos. It costs $59.999.

The standard Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) has an upgraded processor that's 30 percent more powerful than the previous model. It offers Wi-Fi 6 and "vivid" 4K streaming at $49.99.

Amazon also announced a new Fire TV Soundbar that is compatible with all existing Fire TV streaming devices and televisions, priced at $119.99. Purchase of any of these devices comes with six months of the streaming service MGM Plus.

In addition to the device launches, Amazon is also making significant enhancements to the Fire TV search and interface experiences. The company is looking to help Fire TV users find movies and TV shows more quickly and easily. The improved search function relies on an AI-boosted Alexa to make recommendations based on the individual's profile and viewing history.

The Fire TV home screen will also introduce a new "continue watching" row that includes major providers like Max, Disney, Hulu, Prime Video and more. So now, Fire TV users don't have to open a bunch of different apps to see everything they're in the middle of watching.

These interface changes will begin rolling out to U.S. customers later this year.

Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) vs. Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023)

The two new models of the Fire TV Stick 4K and 4K Max are fairly similar, which is why only $10 separates them.

The biggest difference is the more powerful processor in the Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) as well as the support for WiFi 6E. As Rausch noted in the presentation, the 4K Max will offer lower latency, faster speeds and less interference from other devices.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Fire TV Stick 4K Max Fire TV Stick 4K Starting price $59.99 $49.99 Processor 1.7 GHz 2.9 GHz quad-core Wireless Wi-Fi 6E Wi-Fi 6 Audio/Video Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR 10, Dolby Atmos Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR 10, Dolby Atmos Storange 16 GB 8 GB Remote Alexa Voice Remote Alexa Voice Remote

Both new Fire TV Stick models are available for pre-order now and shipping starting September 27.