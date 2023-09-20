Amazon just unleashed eero Max 7 router with Wi-Fi 7 speeds

At its Amazon Devices & Services Event today, Amazon has unveiled its latest eero mesh router with support for Wi-Fi 7 and 10 Gigabit Ethernet.

In addition to being its first mesh Wi-Fi system to support Wi-Fi 7, the eero Max 7 is the company’s fastest and most powerful eero yet.

Like previous eero devices, it uses eero’s patented TrueMesh networking technology to dynamically route data through the fastest path on your home network which limits interference while ensuring you have a fast and reliable connection in every room. However, with Wi-Fi 7, the eero Max 7 can deliver up to twice the wireless throughput of the eero Pro 6E at a greater range.

Thanks to Wi-Fi 7, the eero Max 7 can deliver wireless speeds of up to 4.3 Gbps and wired speeds of up to 9.4 Gbps. An eero Max 7 one-pack provides 2,500 square feet of coverage while a three-pack provides up to 7,500 square feet of coverage.

Backwards compatible and ready for multi-gig internet

(Image credit: eero)

Unlike with Google’s Nest WiFi Pro , one of the best things about Amazon’s eero devices is that all of them are backward compatible. Even though the eero Max 7 uses a new wireless standard, it will still work with older eero devices like the eero Pro 6E and the eero Pro 6 . This means that you won’t have to toss out your old mesh router and can instead use it to further build out the coverage of your existing mesh network.

If you’re interested in upgrading your current plan with your ISP to take advantage of the internet speeds available with multi-gig internet , you’re in luck as the eero Max 7 has all the ports you’ll need. Besides two 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet ports, there are also two 10 Gigabit Ethernet ports at the back of the eero Max 7. Sure, you’ll likely need to upgrade to one of the best cable modems as well but once you do, your home network will be ready to take full advantage of Wi-Fi 7.

Amazon is also positioning the eero Max 7 as a hub for all of the best smart home devices as each unit has a built-in Zigbee radio as well as Matter support to make it easier to quickly connect new devices. The company’s latest mesh router can also act as a Thread Border Router and each eero Max 7 device can support up to 200 connected devices simultaneously.

The eero Max 7 will be available soon in a one-pack for $599, a two-pack for $1,149 and a three-pack for $1,699.