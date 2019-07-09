The World’s First True Zero Bezel Phone May Be the Galaxy A100

Samsung is reportedly working on a zero bezel phone, one that is truly 100% display, with no chin, no forehead, no side bezels of any kind — and it will be completely flat.

That's according to Dutch tech site Lets Go Digital. The site — which is known for its patent digging and 3D renderings — claim that this phone will not be a flagship like the Galaxy S11 or the Note 10, but the Samsung Galaxy A100.

(Image credit: Lets Go Digital)

It is plausible that the Korean company would use the A series to showcase (and test) a new technology instead of using very expensive flagships. Earlier this year, Samsung Mobile’s CEO DJ Ko declared that he wants to deploy new technology in phones coming out without waiting for the yearly flagship releases. One example of this was the company's first quad-camera phone, the Galaxy A9.

Lets Go Digital’s unsourced report partially conflicts with Ice Universe’s latest tweet from July 5. The rumor wizard claims that Samsung Mobile has declined to use the “full-screen v2.0” that Samsung Display has allegedly been working on. However, the galactic cat posted images of what looks like infinite displays with heavily curved edges and bezels on top and bottom.

The Dutch blog, however, shows a phone with a totally flat screen and no edges. The publication speculates that the A100 will appear in 2020, “even before the introduction of the Galaxy S11."