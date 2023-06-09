The PC Gaming Show 2023 promises some big exclusives — here’s how to watch it live

We're entering the summer of gaming, only with E3 dead and gone (for now), we’ve got a handful of big gaming standalone showcases to look forward to and digest, especially with our sibling site PC Gamer holding its PC Gaming Show on Sunday, June 11.

The PC Gaming Show will provide two hours of games and PC-centric discussions to chew over. Returning hosts Sean "[Day9]" Plott and Frankie Ward will guide viewers through a showcase of 55 games, of which 20 are world exclusives, making this a much-watch show for any dedicated PC gamer. Expect to hear more from big upcoming PC-centric games like Baldur’s Gate 3, Dune: Awakening and Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin; we’re also hoping to see an update on Homeworld 3, but nothing is confirmed yet.

Furthermore, with the rise of the AI chatbots like ChatGPT, Sean has created FRANK-AI to help him present the show. That’s worth tuning into alone, as Sean puts it: "AI is 100% guaranteed to make everything better, cheaper, and more effective, so we figured, why not integrate AI directly into the PC Gaming Show? What can possibly go wrong?"

How to watch the PC Gaming Show 2023

The Summer 2023 iteration of the PC Gaming Show takes place on Sunday, June 11, following the footsteps of the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct, which should also give us a good taste of what to expect from Windows 11 gaming over the next 12 months.

The PC Gaming Show will kick off at 1:00 p.m. PDT / 4:00 p.m. EDT / 9:00 p.m. BST / 10:00 p.m. CEST, with the 2-hour-long show being live streamed on the PC Gamer Twitch channel and PC Gamer’s YouTube channel (see the video below).

Streamers can also opt to co-stream the PC Gaming Show by following PC Gamer’s guide, and can also sign up to be streaming partners with PC Gamer, which provides assets and a press kit for co-streaming.

With the PlayStation Showcase impressing us and the Summer Game Fest showing off some interesting titles and giving us an October 20 release date for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and the expectation of getting a major look at Starfield this Sunday from Bethesda and Xbox, the next handful of days could be very exciting for the world of gaming, even though E3 is no more.

Oh, and Mac gaming now looks to have legitimate potential. So there’s a heck of a lot to get excited about if you’re a fan of games big and small.

