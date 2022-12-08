Live
The Game Awards 2022 live blog – all the big news as it happens
The Game Awards 2022 will honor some of the year’s best titles
The Game Awards 2022 are just a few hours away, which is a cause for either excitement or frustration. Perhaps both.
On the one hand, the Game Awards are an important yearly event, honoring the best games from the past year, and setting the stage for the year to come. On the other hand, the Game Awards are an exhausting event, cramming endless advertisements and pointless celebrity cameos into an interminable three-hour marathon.
The good news is that if you want to know what’s happening in the Game Awards 2022, but don’t feel like watching every single minute of the event, Tom’s Guide has you covered. We’ll be live-blogging the whole event, from the low-key preshow all the way up through the final award. All you have to do is stay tuned to this page, and it will update automatically as we add new posts.
How to watch the Game Awards 2022
First and foremost, you can watch the Game Awards 2022 for yourself easily, if you’re so inclined. The livestream will be available on the Game Awards official YouTube channel (opens in new tab), and we’ve also embedded the link below:
The presentation will begin at 4:30 PM PT / 7:30 PM ET / 12:30 AM GMT on December 8, 2022 (or, technically speaking, on December 9 for anyone in the UK, or time zones further to the east). The awards show tends to take about three hours, although this year’s proceedings are supposed to run for only two-and-a-half. We’re not sure whether that includes the preshow, so those who want to watch the whole thing should be ready for a long night.
What to expect at the Game Awards 2022
First off, while the Game Awards 2022 probably won’t spend that much time on the actual “giving awards” part (see last year’s presentation (opens in new tab), if you don’t believe us), the presentation ostensibly a way to honor the best games of the year, first and foremost.
There are 31 different categories, from the straightforward (“best action/adventure,” “best sim/strategy,” etc.) to the obscure (“best esports coach,” “Games for Impact,” etc.). You can see a full list of all the nominees (opens in new tab) at The Game Awards website. It’s too late to vote for any of the categories, however.
The other important aspect of The Game Awards is that it’s a showcase for upcoming games. Developers routinely share new trailers or announce games outright. This year, we know for a fact that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will get a full gameplay reveal, and that Bandai Namco will show off Tekken 8. Final Fantasy XVI’s producer will be there as well with a special presentation, although we can’t say whether it will be directly related to FFXVI or another Square Enix project.
Check back closer to the show, when we’ll bring you up-to-the-minute coverage on all the awards and announcements.
One game we know for sure that we'll see during The Game Awards is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. This sequel to 2019's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will continue Cal Kestis' journey in a galaxy far, far away. EA has promised a gameplay reveal later tonight. If we had to guess, we'd say that Jedi: Survivor will be a third-person action/adventure game with big, explorable levels and refined lightsaber combat — but this time around, maybe either the platforming or the combat will feel a little more fluid than before.
That's admittedly not our most daring guess tonight, but Fallen Order was a fantastic game. "More of the same, but slightly better" is exactly what fans — including us — probably want to see from the sequel.
One game that fans are hoping to see tonight is Final Fantasy XVI. The next entry in the mainline Final Fantasy series is currently slated to debut in summer 2023, and will be exclusive to the PS5 for at least six months. We've seen a few isolated clips of the game's story and gameplay, but we've yet to see an extended preview of either element.
Naoki Yoshida, the game's producer, will make an appearance at The Game Awards tonight — and that's about all we know so far. We expect that Yoshida, whom fans affectionately call "Yoshi-P," will discuss FF16, but that's not a guarantee. After all, Yoshi-P is also the director of Final Fantasy XIV, the ongoing MMORPG. But we think that tonight is probably FF16's time to shine. Call it a hunch.
Tom’s Guide covered The Game Awards 2021 around this time last year, and the show had its ups and downs. It was unbelievably long, and spent more time on advertisements than it did on actually distributing awards. On the other hand, we did see some cool game announcements, including Sonic Frontiers, Star Trek: Resurgence and Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade’s PC port. We have to assume that the show will follow the same basic format this year, so we’d recommend having a game at hand to keep you busy during all the ads.
Thank you for signing up to Tom's Guide. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.