The Game Awards 2022 live blog – all the big news as it happens

The Game Awards 2022 are just a few hours away, which is a cause for either excitement or frustration. Perhaps both.

On the one hand, the Game Awards are an important yearly event, honoring the best games from the past year, and setting the stage for the year to come. On the other hand, the Game Awards are an exhausting event, cramming endless advertisements and pointless celebrity cameos into an interminable three-hour marathon.

The good news is that if you want to know what’s happening in the Game Awards 2022, but don’t feel like watching every single minute of the event, Tom’s Guide has you covered. We’ll be live-blogging the whole event, from the low-key preshow all the way up through the final award. All you have to do is stay tuned to this page, and it will update automatically as we add new posts.

How to watch the Game Awards 2022

First and foremost, you can watch the Game Awards 2022 for yourself easily, if you’re so inclined. The livestream will be available on the Game Awards official YouTube channel (opens in new tab), and we’ve also embedded the link below:

The presentation will begin at 4:30 PM PT / 7:30 PM ET / 12:30 AM GMT on December 8, 2022 (or, technically speaking, on December 9 for anyone in the UK, or time zones further to the east). The awards show tends to take about three hours, although this year’s proceedings are supposed to run for only two-and-a-half. We’re not sure whether that includes the preshow, so those who want to watch the whole thing should be ready for a long night.

What to expect at the Game Awards 2022

(Image credit: EA)

First off, while the Game Awards 2022 probably won’t spend that much time on the actual “giving awards” part (see last year’s presentation (opens in new tab), if you don’t believe us), the presentation ostensibly a way to honor the best games of the year, first and foremost.

There are 31 different categories, from the straightforward (“best action/adventure,” “best sim/strategy,” etc.) to the obscure (“best esports coach,” “Games for Impact,” etc.). You can see a full list of all the nominees (opens in new tab) at The Game Awards website. It’s too late to vote for any of the categories, however.

The other important aspect of The Game Awards is that it’s a showcase for upcoming games. Developers routinely share new trailers or announce games outright. This year, we know for a fact that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will get a full gameplay reveal, and that Bandai Namco will show off Tekken 8. Final Fantasy XVI’s producer will be there as well with a special presentation, although we can’t say whether it will be directly related to FFXVI or another Square Enix project.

Check back closer to the show, when we’ll bring you up-to-the-minute coverage on all the awards and announcements.