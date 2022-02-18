Target tipped for PS5 restock today — here’s what we know

It’s been roughly a month since the last PS5 restock at Target, but that could be set to change very soon as the big red retailer is being tipped for its next drop. In fact, Target could take fresh orders of the PS5 as early as today (February 18).

This restock hasn’t been officially confirmed by Target, but the tip off comes from Jake Randall, a YouTuber and full-time PS5 restock tracker with seriously reliable sources at the national retailer. We’d definitely file this one under the "likely to happen" category.

If you’re still on the hunt for Sony’s in-demand next-gen system then you’ll want to keep a close eye on Target’s PS5 listing page, especially between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. ET as this window is when the retailer has dropped stock previously.

Target PS5 restock (check stock)

PS5: $499 @ Target

Sony's PS5 is one of the most in-demand products in the world right now. For good reason: packing the ability to play games in 4K at 60 fps, it's a true next-gen experience.

PS5 Digital Edition: $399 @ Target

The PS5 Digital edition features the same powerful specs as the regular PS5, just minus the 4K Blu-ray drive. It's ideal for those who can't stand disc swapping.

Randall does note that a Target PS5 restock isn't guaranteed today, and it could instead be delayed into next week. However, Target stores currently hold 10-20 consoles each, which is more than most locations had last week when the retailer held a small restock. So, there is definitely a reasonable chance of a drop in the coming hours.

TARGET PS5 UPDATE(Read full thread for all info)I don’t expect a restock tomorrow but it’s VERY possible as stores received 10-20 PS5 on average per store this week which is more than they had last week when they had a restock.I wanted to be fully transparent and show (1/4) pic.twitter.com/AagVidQUjxFebruary 18, 2022 See more

Historically, Target has always opened the order floodgate between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m ET. There is no reason to think that will change during the retailer's next drop, as dozens of previous Target restocks have followed this exact pattern.

While this upcoming PS5 restock is technically unconfirmed, there is plenty of reason to be optimistic about it. Randall has extremely dependable sources at Target and has correctly called several Target drops in the past. Nevertheless, until word comes directly from Target itself, this tip-off shouldn’t be taken as official confirmation.

While we wait to see whether this Target drop materializes, make sure to bookmark our PS5 restock hub. This comprehensive guide contains the latest restock information as we get it, as well as any rumors or potential leaks that we come across. It won’t guarantee you a PS5, but it can make the task of scoring Sony’s in-demand gaming console a little easier.

How to buy a PS5 at Target

First, ensure you have an account set up with your payment and address details stored. This is a vital step if you want to secure a PS5 during a restock. Getting stock in your basket is only half the battle; you don’t want the console to sell out while you’re entering your details. Make sure it’s all pre-saved so you can check out in seconds.

Target is known for releasing stock in waves, typically going first with the PS5 standard edition and then following it up with a restock of the PS5 Digital edition. So even if you get on the site and the PS5 is already sold out, it’s worth sparing the extra time to see if you can catch a second wave.

Randall also suggests using alternative payment methods such as PayPal, Apple Pay or RedCard if possible. The advantage with these is that they use a separate payment portal which bypasses Target’s own servers that have in the past collapsed under the strain of thousands of people all trying to secure that coveted order confirmation email.

Target also has an app that can be used to try and secure a PS5. A good trick is to try to check out during a restock on both a desktop and a mobile device. It’s recommended that if you manage to add the PS5 to your cart on one, you switch over to the other to complete checkout. So long as you’re logged in it’ll keep track of the contents of your cart.

Finally, at checkout, you can edit your location to select a store that has PS5 in stock if your local branch is sold out. Occasionally, doing this might stop you from progressing further through the checkout process, but if you encounter this issue just clear your browser cookies and give it a second try.

