Target PS5 restock tipped for this week — how to get yours

Good news if you're still looking for where to buy PS5. Target is rumored to have PS5 restock in the coming days and this could be your chance to score Sony's elusive console.

YouTubers ChitoGaming YT and JakeRandall both report that Target stores are "definitely receiving stock this week." Both YouTubers credit employee leaks with their info, but even without the rumors Sony has been promising more PS5 stock as well. So here's everything you need to know ahead of the next restock.

When is the next Target PS5 restock event?

According to ChitoGamingYT, the Target PS5 restock event is likely to happen sometime between February 3 and February 5. Unfortunately, reports indicate that the Target PS5 restock event will be very limited. Stores could see between 10 to 25 units, which is likely to sell out in seconds. As a result, you'll have to act lightning fast to secure a console and purchase it.

One thing you can do now to save time is to create a Target.com account (if you don't already have one). Have your address, credit card info, and other details ready to go, so if you happen to get a PS5 console in your cart, you can rapidly check out and confirm your purchase.