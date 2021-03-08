Target PS5 restock expected tomorrow — how to get your console

Good news if you're looking for where to buy PS5. Target is reportedly getting in PS5 restock tomorrow, March 8. You'll want to check the Target website and find where you can do a store pickup for your PS5.

The tip comes from TechRadar, which has reportedly received insider tips from Target employees. The last Target restock happened in the morning at 8 am ET, so we would be prepared to shop early. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the next restock.

Target PS5 restock

PS5: $499 @ Target

The flagship PS5 console includes a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, the design is slightly fuller than the all-digital model. It sells for $499 and includes a PS5 DualSense controller.

PS5 Digital Edition: $399 @ Target

The PS5 Digital console lacks a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, it's slightly thinner than its counterpart. It also sells for $399 ($100 less) and includes a PS5 DualSense controller.

PS5 Target restock supply is limited

Unfortunately, reports indicate that the Target PS5 restock event will be limited. In addition, it looks as though more PS5 Disc Editions will be available in certain locations and less Digital Editions. Regardless, you'll have to act lightning fast to secure a console and purchase it.

Create a Target account: Increase your chances

One thing you can do now to save time is to create a Target.com account (if you don't already have one). Have your address, credit card info, and other details ready to go, so if you happen to get a PS5 console in your cart, you can rapidly check out and confirm your purchase. If consoles are in-store only, you'll still be able to use your Target account for other restock events.