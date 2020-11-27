Target Black Friday deals 2020: All the best sales

Target Black Friday deals are here with big discounts on TVs, electronics, tech gadgets, kitchen appliances, furniture, home goods and more.
Target's Black Friday sales event started in early November and lasts the entire month. It's just one of many retailers that rolled out Black Friday deals early, so you don't need to wait in long lines or crowd into a store. Cyber Monday deals will also likely start early, too, so we're helping you stay on top of the best and biggest Target Black Friday deals.
Best Target Black Friday deals right now
LG 65-inch NanoCell 81 Series 4K TV: was $999 now $699 @ Target
This Target Black Friday deal takes $300 off LG's Nano Color technology, which delivers a true-to-life spectrum of colors to everything you see and play. And the set's ultra slim bezel means your TV can seamlessly integrates into your space. The 55-inch set is also on sale for for $499.View Deal
Sony 55-inch 4K Android TV: was $649 now $549 @ Target
Sony's powerful processor delivers rich, real-world detail and lifelike color and contrast. Use the Android TV's Google Assistant voice control to quickly access entertainment control smart devices.View Deal
Samsung 50-inch 4K TV: was $349 now $329 @ Target
The ultra-fast Crystal Processor transforms everything you watch into stunning 4K. Experience crystal-clear colors that are fine-tuned to deliver a naturally crisp and vivid picture.View Deal
TCL 32-inch Roku Smart TV: was $159 now $119 @ Target
Don't require a 4K TV? Target has the TCL 32-inch Roku Smart TV on sale for $129. This early Black Friday deal is cheap enough that it won't break the bank. We also like that it features Roku's platform — our favorite OS for streaming. View Deal
Samsung 2.0 Ch Soundbar with Built-in Woofer: was $129 now $79 @ Target
Turn your living room into a theater with rich surround sound experience. This Dolby Audio-capable soundbar has sideways and upward firing speakers plus a built-in woofer for intense bass. View Deal
Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $199 @ Target
Get $15 off Apple's AirPods Pro, which offer both sweat and water resistance (IPX4 certified) along with built-in noise cancellation. The wireless earbuds are customizable with three sizes of tapered silicone tips, all designed for all-day comfort.View Deal
AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $129 @ Target
Target's Black Friday deal has the Apple AirPods with standard charging case on sale for $129. That's $30 off and their second-lowest price ever. The AirPods feature Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices.View Deal
Bose QuietComfort 35 II: was $299 now $199 @ Target
This Target Black Friday deal saves you $100 on these phenomenal noise-cancelling headphones from Bose. The Bose QuietComfort 35 II have a sturdy, fold-away design and deliver crystal clear sounds with great range. And don’t worry, they’ve got that bass too.View Deal
Beats Studio3 Headphones: was $349 now $174 @ Target
The Beats Studio3 Over-Ear Noise-Canceling Wireless Headphones offer a comfy fit, up to 22 hours of battery life and near-seamless pairing with iOS devices. Their active noise-canceling also does a decent job of blocking ambient sounds. View Deal
Powerbeats Pro (Moss or Yellow): was $249 now $159 @ Target
The Powerbeats Pro are better than the AirPods because they're built for exercise and don't fall out of your ears so easily. They feature touch controls, Hey Siri functionality, and a nine hour battery life. This Target Black Friday deal on the Moss and Yellow colors knocks $90 off.View Deal
Roku Streaming Stick Plus 4K: was $48 now $29 @ Target
Simply put, the Roku Streaming Stick Plus 4K is the best overall Roku device on the market. It supports 4K streams and you also get a strong wireless receiver and a bundled voice remote. It's now at its lowest price ever, so act fast on this Target Black Friday deal.View Deal
Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $29 @ Target
For 4K resolution, HDR color palettes, and speedy navigation, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the streamer to get. You can stream videos, listen to music, interact with Alexa, and play games for just $29.99. View Deal
Echo Show 5: was $89 now $44 @ Target
The Echo Show 5 is a budget smart display you can use to keep in touch with family and friends. Its 5.5-inch screen is perfect for checking the weather, managing to-do lists, or making video calls.View Deal
HP OfficeJet 3830 Wireless Printer: was $99 now $39 @ Target
This all-in-one wireless printer can copy, scan, and fax multi-page documents with ease. Print up to 6.5 color pages per minute and up to 8 pages per minute in black and white. This stunning Target Black Friday deal knocks $60 off.View Deal
Instax Mini 11 gift set was $79, now $59 @ Target
This gift set includes the Instax Mini 11, Mini Instant Film Pack, 2 Photo Holders, 1 Pack of Instax Decorative Pegs, Twine included, 1 Instax Mini Photo Album, a Hand strap, and two Shutter button design accessories (Glow-in-the Dark and Jewel buttons).View Deal
iRobot Roomba 675: was $279 now $179 @ Target
The Roomba 675 can be scheduled to to clean up daily dirt, dust, & debris. The smart cleaning features and sensors allow the robot to adjust to your home. It runs up to 90 minutes before automatically docking and recharging.View Deal
Instant Pot Duo (6 qt): was $99 now $79 @ Target
The best Instant Pot you can buy is now 20% off for Black Friday, which means it's time to pull the trigger. This multi functional 7-in-1 pressure cooker can do it all — saute, steam, broil, slow cook and make rice. View Deal
PowerXL 5qt Single Basket Air Fryer:was $99 now $59 @ Target
Enjoy your favorite fried foods with up to 70% fewer calories. The turbo cyclonic air is superheated up to 400 degrees. The easy load basket can hold 16 oz of French fries and can safely be cleaned in a dishwasher.View Deal
Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: was $89 now $59 @ Target
The tiny Keurig K-Mini coffee maker lets you get single-serving coffee in any of Keurig's 100+ pod varieties, making 6-12 ounce quickly and efficiently. It even works with My K-Cup universal reusable pods, letting you enjoy your favorite blend without adding to the landfill. View Deal
Target Black Friday deals — when is the sale?
Black Friday falls on the day after Thanksgiving, which this year is November 27. However, in recent years, Black Friday has grown to last for days and even weeks.
This year, Target announced via a press release that it was launching Black Friday 2020 sales in October to "make the holiday shopping experience simple, safe and stress-free" during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"Let’s face it: Historically, deal hunting and holiday shopping can mean crowded events, and this isn’t a year for crowds. That’s why our biggest holiday deals will be available earlier than ever, so you can shop safely and conveniently without worrying about missing out on deals that usually come later in the season."
Target Black Friday sales: What are the store hours?
Target is closing its stores on Thanksgiving Day, unlike in previous years when they opened at 5 p.m. to kick off Black Friday sales. This year, store hours on Black Friday, Nov. 27, will vary, so check Target’s store locator.
Target's Black Friday deal ads: How to sign up
Shoppers can preview the upcoming week's Black Friday Now deals by signing up to receive Target’s weekly ad reminders.
More Black Friday deals