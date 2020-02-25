Surface Pro 7 deal saves you $300, but you'll have to act fast

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is one of the best tablets you can buy. If you're looking for a versatile slate that doubles as a laptop, this Surface Pro 7 deal is just for you.

For a limited time, you can get the Surface Pro 7 on sale for $898.99 at Amazon. Normally priced at $1,199, that's $300 off and just $9 shy of its all time lowest price.

Save: All of today's best laptop deals

All of today's best laptop deals Today's best iPad deals at every retailer

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: was $1,199 now $898 @ Amazon

This Microsoft Surface Pro 7 packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) PixelSense display, 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 25GB SSD. It's currently $300 off and one of the cheapest prices we've ever seen for this configuration. View Deal

The Surface Pro 7 on sale packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) PixelSense touch display, a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 25GB SSD.

In our Microsoft Surface Pro 7 review, we were impressed by its solid performance and bright, colorful display. Though we thought the tablet's speakers could use improvement, we gave it an overall rating of 3.5 out of 5 stars.

We also tested the Surface Pro 7 bundled with Microsoft's $159 Surface Pro Signature Type Cover which is a joy to type on. This optional accessory converts the Surface Pro 7 into a laptop and also doubles as a protective cover when closed.

During our Surface Pro 7 tests, the Surface Pro 7's 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 CPU and 8GB of RAM specs handled multitasking without a hitch. As we jumped between more than a dozen Chrome tabs, streamed 5 videos across Twitch and YouTube and typed in Slack and Google Docs, the Surface Pro 7's performance didn't waver.

Port-wise, the Surface Pro 7 packs a USB 3.1, USB-C and a Surface Connect ports, the latter of which you'll use for charging. There's also a microSD slot and headphone jack incorporated into its design

So if you're in the market for a versatile 2-in-1 laptop/tablet with a great display that's big on performance, the Surface Pro 7 is a wise choice at this price point.