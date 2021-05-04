Succession season 3 release date, cast, Alexander Skarsgard role, filming and more

No need to play Boar on the Floor — Succession season 3 is in production, with the cast spotted filming in New York City. Jeremy Strong's Kendall has even been seen in (gasp) Brooklyn! Guess the eldest son has been exiled following his betrayal of patriarch Logan Roy. And Succession season 3 is adding a new cast member in Alexander Skarsgard. Yes, the True Blood alum is returning to his HBO roots.

Succession season 2 left off on a nail-biting cliffhanger with that aforementioned betrayal. And we're expecting a lot more billionaire family dysfunction when the acclaimed show premieres on HBO and HBO Max.

Here is the Succession season 3's official synopsis: "Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of season two, Logan Roy begins season three in a perilous position. Scrambling to secure familial, political and financial alliances, tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war

Skarsgard isn't the only new face on Succession season 3. Sanaa Lathan, Adrien Brody and Hope Davis are all joining the drama. There's some exciting behind-the-scenes news, too. Lorene Scafaria, the director of Hustlers, is helming episodes.

Here's everything we know so far about Succession season 3.

HBO hasn't set a release date for Succession season 3 yet, but the network hopes to roll it out in by the end of 2021.

In February, Casey Bloys, chief content officer at HBO and HBO Max, told Deadline that "in a normal world" he hoped to premiere Succession season 3 in Q4 2021.

Of course, this isn't a normal world, with the coronavirus still raging in many countries. Film and TV productions are back in business, but many require more time due to the implementation of safety and health protocols.

"But that would mean we don’t get hit with any Covid delays," Bloys said at the time. "A lot of that will depend on how the vaccine rolls out, how much a factor Covid is. It’s still very much a real thing in production at the moment, hopefully it gets easier to deal with. It’s hard to predict right now.”

But if all goes well, we may see Succession season 3 in October, November or December 2021. Or, if there are delays, possibly January or February 2022.

Succession season 3 filming and set photos

Succession season 3 began filming last fall in New York. A fan snapped a set photo of Jeremy Strong in a brown tracksuit in Brooklyn:

Nicholas Braun, aka Cousin Greg, shared a photo on Instagram of himself wearing a slick suit and standing in front of a Waystar RoyCo sign. And the caption says Greg is still an employee — despite being part of Kendall's betrayal of Logan. Hmm ...

Succession season 3 cast

The cast of Succession season 3 is a true ensemble, but it's anchored by the Roy family:

Brian Cox as Logan Roy, the billionaire founder of media and entertainment conglomerate Waystar RoyCo.

Alan Ruck as Connor Roy, Logan's eldest son from his first marriage. Connor is making a presidential bid.

Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy, Logan's second son and once-presumed natural successor to take over the company. He has struggled with substance abuse and is estranged from his wife.

Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy, Logan's third and youngest son of Logan Roy, who vies with Kendall for power and influence.

Sarah Snook as Siobhan "Shiv" Roy, Logan's youngest child and only daughter. She was a political fixer and is angling for her share of power at Waystar.

Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans, Shiv's husband and a Waystar executive who is desperate to earn Logan's approval.

Nicholas Braun as Greg Hirsch, Logan's grandnephew who is learning the ropes at the company and works closely with Tom.

Other spouses, significant others and relatives who appear:

Hiam Abbass as Marcia Roy , Logan's third and current wife who is distrusted by his children.

, Logan's third and current wife who is distrusted by his children. Justine Lupe as Willa Ferreyra , Connor Roy's girlfriend and an aspiring playwright.

, Connor Roy's girlfriend and an aspiring playwright. Caitlin FitzGerald as Tabitha , Roman's girlfriend.

, Roman's girlfriend. Natalie Gold as Rava Roy , Kendall's estranged wife with whom he has three children.

, Kendall's estranged wife with whom he has three children. Harriet Walter as Lady Caroline Collingwood , the second wife of Logan Roy, and mother to Kendall, Shiv, and Roman.

, the second wife of Logan Roy, and mother to Kendall, Shiv, and Roman. James Cromwell as Ewan Roy, Logan's estranged older brother and Greg's grandfather.

Aside from the family, there are company executives, business associates and various allies and enemies, including:

J. Smith-Cameron as Gerri Kellman, general counsel of Waystar RoyCo.

general counsel of Waystar RoyCo. Peter Friedman as Frank Vernon , Waystar RoyCo's COO.

, Waystar RoyCo's COO. Dagmara Domińczyk as Karolina Novotney , head of PR.

, head of PR. David Rasche as Karl Muller , chief financial officer.

, chief financial officer. Fisher Stevens as Hugo Baker , a senior communications executive.

, a senior communications executive. Jeannie Berlin as Cyd Peach , head of ATN

, head of ATN Judy Reyes as Eva , a member of Waystar RoyCo's legal team and an executive producer at ATN.

, a member of Waystar RoyCo's legal team and an executive producer at ATN. Rob Yang as Lawrence Yee , founder of media website Vaulter that is acquired by Waystar RoyCo.

, founder of media website Vaulter that is acquired by Waystar RoyCo. Arian Moayed as Stewy Hosseini , a financier and friend of Kendall's who becomes a member of Waystar RoyCo's board.

, a financier and friend of Kendall's who becomes a member of Waystar RoyCo's board. Larry Pine as Sandy Furness , the owner of a rival media conglomerate.

, the owner of a rival media conglomerate. Babak Tafti as Eduard Asgarov , an Azerbaijani billionaire with ties to Roman

, an Azerbaijani billionaire with ties to Roman Eric Bogosian as Gil Eavis , a senator and Democratic presidential candidate.

, a senator and Democratic presidential candidate. Ashley Zukerman as Nate Sofrelli , a political strategist and Shiv's former love interest.

, a political strategist and Shiv's former love interest. Holly Hunter as Rhea Jarrell , the CEO of PGM

, the CEO of PGM Cherry Jones as Nan Pierce , the head of the Pierce family and majority owner of PGM.

, the head of the Pierce family and majority owner of PGM. Danny Huston as Jamie Laird , a banker and financier

, a banker and financier Annabelle Dexter-Jones as Naomi Pierce, Nan Pierce's cousin and Kendall's love interest

Season 3 will introduce some new faces to Succession, including Alexander Skarsgard (more on him below).

Adrien Brody is set to join the show, in an undisclosed role. Sanaa Lathan is playing Lisa Arthur, a high-profile New York lawyer. Hope Davis is Sandi Furness, the daughter of Senator Furness.

Linda Emond is appearing as Michelle-Anne Vanderhoven, a senior White House aide, while Jihae Kim plays Berry Schneider, a leading public relations consultant.

Succession season 3's Alexander Skarsgard role

Alexander Skarsgard, who broke out on HBO's True Blood and won an Emmy for Big Little Lies, returns to the network for a major role in Succession season 3. He most recently starred in Godzilla vs Kong.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, he'll play Lukas Matsson, a successful, confrontational tech founder and CEO. It's unclear how he will interact with the Roy family, but our guess is that he syncs up with Kendall, who has always been interested in the tech sphere.