Stunning Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra design reveals killer upgrades

New Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra renders have shown off what the upcoming flagship phone could look like with its rumored new rear camera design and S Pen support.

Produced by Giuseppe "Snoreyn" Spinelli and LetsGoDigital, these renders not only show off the evolution of the Galaxy S21's design over the Galaxy S20 Ultra, but also a quartet of colors it could come in: bronze, black, gray and a striking purple-blue.

Samsung Galaxy S21 release date, price, specs and leaks

For those who like big screens, these are the best big phones

However, the most noticeable feature in the renders is the presence of the S Pen. A slew of rumors have claimed the S21 Ultra will be compatible with a stylus.

With the Galaxy S21 Ultra tipped to have a 6.8-inch QHD 120Hz display with an LTPO panel, it could basically have the same screen as the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which would mean an S Pen for the S21 Ultra would make sense. An S Pen would allow for digital note taking, more precise control over the phone, and access to a variety of smart S Pen features, such as remote camera activation, for what's set to be the largest handset in the Galaxy S21 series.

Along with the suite of new rear cameras the S21 Ultra is expected to have - comprising a 108MP main camera, two 10MP telephoto lenses with a 3x and 10x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra wide lens - the S Pen could be a rather big upgrade to the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital/Giuseppe Spinelli)

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra with S Pen

An S Pen in the Galaxy S21 Ultra would be a first for the Galaxy S series phones, as the smartphone version of the S Pen has so far been limited to Galaxy Note handsets.

However, as Galaxy S series phones get larger screens and more capable, the gap between them and the Note lineup has narrowed. So there's some logic in almost merging the two.

There's even some thinking that Samsung could scrap the Galaxy Note series, with the Galaxy foldable phones being the new "has everything" range of phones. With the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 also expected to have S Pen support, the twilight of the Note series could be very much be on the horizon.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital/Giuseppe Spinelli)

But there are some catches to adding an S Pen into the Galaxy S21 series. First off, only the Ultra, not the Galaxy S21 Plus nor the basic S21 is set to be S Pen compatible. That means users will likely have to spend around $1,300 just to buy the phone. That's based on the price of the $1,400 Galaxy S20 Ultra, combined with the rumor that Samsung will be dropping its prices a little for equivalent S21 models.

Furthermore, the S Pen is not thought to come as standard, as it does on the Galaxy Note phones. Even when bought as an accessory, it reportedly won't have a storage port built into the phone, although there are apparently Samsung-made S21 Ultra cases that will offer a slot to keep the S Pen.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital/Giuseppe Spinelli)

There's more to the S21 Ultra than just the stylus compatibility though. It's set to also feature a Snapdragon 888 chipset (or Exynos 2100 outside the U.S.), 12GB RAM, up to 512GB storage and 5,000 mAh of battery capacity.

If you're interested in the colors that Snoreyn has used in his renders, then you may be in for a wait. It's believed that at launch, the S21 Ultra will be available in Phantom Black and Phantom Silver.

The colors of the phones in these designs are Phantom Brown and Phantom Blue, which are allegedly also going to be available, but only three months after launch in April 2021. Samsung often releases new colors for its flagships after launch, so it's not unsurprising to hear it'll do this with the Galaxy S21 range as well.

The launch day for the S21 series is thought to be January 14, 2021. That's less than a month away, so we'll soon be able to see how accurate these renders, and all the other leaks we've covered, represent Samsung's actual product.