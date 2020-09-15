Stunning PS5 graphics revealed in 4K Godfall trailer

Godfall will be a PS5 launch title promising “looter-slasher” action in a colorful and kinetic fantasy environment. And a new 4K trailer detailing its combat shows that it’ll be a treat for the eyes as well.

The two-minute long trailer shows how Godfall will blend savage melee combat with fluid dodging and rolling, all with explosions of graphical effects that really look like they’re putting the PS5’s 10.28 teraflops of graphics power to task.

The combat looks both rapid and weighty, something akin to the fighting in 2018’s God of War only with a multiplayer component. And the whole game looks like it’s running at a rather smooth 60 frames per second, though that’s tricky to tell for sure on a YouTube video.

There may be an argument that Godfall doesn't look like its a huge jump in graphical fidelity over the aforementioned God of War or games like the Last of Us 2 and Red Dead Redemption 2, which both push current PS4 hardware to its limits. But there’s a lot of stuff going on in the combat trailer, from the swathes of detail in the colorful fantasy environment, to the reflections in surfaces and particle effect exploding across the screen after every successful melee hit.

And that’s one of the best ways to quantify the power of the next-generation consoles. While they won’t deliver a leap in graphics that the jump from the PS3 and Xbox 360 to the PS4 and Xbox One provided, they will allow for much richer environments and effects on screen.

Combine that with the high-end haptic feedback the PS5’s DualSense controller is promising, as well as new immersive 3D sound from Sony, and you’re looking at games the are poised to feel more realistic than ever, even if they are based in far-out fantasy settings.

Godfall isn’t set to be a PS5 exclusive, as it will be released on PC as well. But there’s been no mention of an Xbox Series X release, which could mean Godfall is a timed exclusive for the PS5. That would give Sony another game to add to its roster of big PS5 games.

In comparison, the list of exclusive Xbox Series X games is looking a little thin, especially now that Halo Infinite won’t be a launch title for Microsoft’s next-gen console.